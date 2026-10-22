‘Stick Run’ game creator Manuel Otto dead at 30 amid Twitch livestream

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Manuel Otto, a German influencer and video game creator, died at the age of 30 during a Twitch livestream, according to his video game company.

Otto created the popular computer game Stick Run, where users play as a stick man, dodging obstacles and accumulating coins and points as they play.

In a statement, Stick Run said, “It is with a heavy heart that we confirm and announce the passing of our creator, developer, and fellow Stick Runner, Marc-Manuel Alexander Otto.”

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“Stick Run was more than just a game. For so many of us, it was a part of our childhood. A game we grew up playing with friends, sharing laughs, competing for high scores, and making memories that will stay with us for a lifetime. It brought people together and became a cherished part of our childhood,” the statement added.

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“Today, we mourn not only the loss of our creator, but also a fellow Stick Runner whose work became a part of our lives. His legacy will live on through every memory, every run, and every player who grew up playing Stick Run,” the company said.

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“Our deepest condolences go out to his family, friends, and everyone whose life he touched. Thank you, Manuel, for being part of our childhood. You will never be forgotten,” the Stick Run team added.

Otto was livestreaming on Twitch, an online live-streaming platform that focuses on video games, competitions and more, when his death reportedly occurred.

In a statement to Global News, a Twitch spokesperson said that the streaming platform “moved quickly to remove the channel and Video on Demand (VOD) to prevent it from being viewed by others.”

“What took place is horrible, and the mental health and wellbeing of our community matters deeply to us,” a Twitch spokesperson told Global News.

“We encourage anyone who may be struggling to seek support, and we offer tools on Twitch to help people connect with local mental health resources in their area,” the spokesperson added.

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Earlier on Wednesday, a statement posted to Stick Run’s Facebook page said, “Stick Run is aware of a livestream on Twitch involving its creator and owner, Manuel Otto, in which he appeared to have taken his own life. We understand that Twitch has since removed the livestream and associated video.”

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“We are deeply concerned by this situation and ask that everyone respect the privacy of those involved during this difficult time. We encourage the community to refrain from spreading unverified information or speculation,” the statement added.

“If you have any information that may help clarify the circumstances surrounding this incident, please reach out to us or contact your local law enforcement agency,” the company wrote.

Otto created Stick Run in 2010 when he was 14 and the game was released on Facebook before being added to Android and iOS platforms in 2013.

In 2019, Otto had announced that Stick Run 2 was in developemnt.

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. If you are in a crisis and need immediate mental health support, call 988.

The Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention, Depression Hurts and Kids Help Phone (1-800-668-6868) all offer ways of getting help if you, or someone you know, may be suffering from mental health issues.