Linkin Park lead singer Chester Bennington dead at 41

Linkin Park lead singer Chester Bennington has died at the age of 41, the Associated Press confirms.

BREAKING: Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington dies at 41, Los Angeles County coroner says. — The Associated Press (@AP) July 20, 2017

News spread on July 20 after TMZ first reported the death of the singer.

Bennington reportedly hanged himself at a private residence in Palos Verdes Estates in Los Angeles County, according to TMZ. His body was discovered Thursday.

Mike Shinoda, member of Linkin Park, tweeted that he is “shocked and heartbroken, but it’s true.”



Story continues below Shocked and heartbroken, but it's true. An official statement will come out as soon as we have one. — Mike Shinoda (@mikeshinoda) July 20, 2017

The singer was close to Chris Cornell, who committed suicide by hanging in May. He also spoke at Cornell’s funeral. Bennington’s body was found on what would have been Cornell’s 53 birthday.

Bennington struggled with drugs and alcohol addictions throughout his life.

In a 2009 interview with Noisecreep, he revealed how he struggled to deal with the breakdown of his marriage to his wife of nine years.

He said: “My life was falling apart in many ways that I was writing about on this record in terms of getting divorced, in terms of diving very hard into alcohol and drugs throughout this process.”

He also said that Linkin Park’s hit song Crawling was “about feeling like I have no control over myself in terms of drugs and alcohol. That feeling, being able to write about it, sing about it, that song, those words sold millions of records, I won a Grammy, I made a lot of money.”

He continued: “It’s not cool to be an alcoholic — it’s not cool to go drink and be a dumba**. It’s cool to be a part of recovery. This is just who I am, this is what I write about, what I do, and most of my work has been a reflection of what I’ve been going through in one way or another.”

Celebrities began to pay tribute to the late star following the news on social media.

no words. so heartbroken. RIP Chester Bennington. — Imagine Dragons (@Imaginedragons) July 20, 2017

I am in tears.Chester just told me how happy he was…..He was such a sweet and talented man……Ifeel so sad for his family,band mates and fans — Nikki Sixx (@NikkiSixx) July 20, 2017

Chester was one of the kindest men I've had on my show. My heart breaks for his family and friends. He will be missed terribly. — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) July 20, 2017

Oh dear God. Massive R.I.P to Chester Bennington of @linkinpark this BREAKS OUR HEART. Suicide is the devil on earth walking amongst us 😞 — OneRepublic (@OneRepublic) July 20, 2017

RIP Chester. Tragic ending. Condolences his family and friends and Linkin Park 🙏🏾 — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) July 20, 2017

Saddened to learn about the passing of the talented Chester Bennington from Linkin Park. My heart breaks for his family and children. — Ashley Greene (@AshleyMGreene) July 20, 2017

the news can't be true. ive accepted a lot of things, but this one is too much…not Chester. not like this. — Young Gunner (@machinegunkelly) July 20, 2017

Chester it was truly a pleasure, thank you for sharing your greatness… #RIP #LinkinPark 🙏🏿 — King Push (@PUSHA_T) July 20, 2017

So sad to hear about Chester Bennington. RIP to such a musical genius who guided me through my childhood. — justin (@3LAU) July 20, 2017

The news about Chester Bennington is devastating. My thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and @linkinpark. Such a tragic loss — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) July 20, 2017

Wowowowowowowowowowww!!!!!! Chester died??????? SMH. My condolences to my LP fam. Damn RIP Chester Bennington. 🙏🏼🙁😢@joehahnLP @mikeshinoda — BEN BALLER™ (@BENBALLER) July 20, 2017

RIP Chester Bennington. This feels like a kick in the chest. My December has pulled me through many times. Depression is a real monster. — Gabby Sidibe (@GabbySidibe) July 20, 2017

Crazy sad news about Chester Bennington.. #linkinpark #RIP If you or someone you know is struggling to cope, @800273TALK — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) July 20, 2017

Bruv I can't lie I'm so upset serious 💔💔💔💔 — #GSAP (@Stormzy1) July 20, 2017

Bennington was married with six children from two different marriages.

Linkin Park’s most recent album, One More Light, was released on May 19.

The band formed in 1996 and has sold more than 70 million albums worldwide and has two Grammy Awards.

Linkin Park has had a string of hits including Faint, In The End and Crawling. They also collaborated with rapper Jay-Z on, Numb/Encore.

The band was set to perform in Toronto on Aug. 8 at the Budweiser Stage.

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help.

The Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention, Depression Hurts and Kids Help Phone 1-800-668-6868 all offer ways of getting help if you, or someone you know, may be suffering from mental health issues.

This story is developing and will be updated accordingly.