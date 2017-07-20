Linkin Park lead singer Chester Bennington dead at 41
Linkin Park lead singer Chester Bennington has died at the age of 41, the Associated Press confirms.
News spread on July 20 after TMZ first reported the death of the singer.
Bennington reportedly hanged himself at a private residence in Palos Verdes Estates in Los Angeles County, according to TMZ. His body was discovered Thursday.
Mike Shinoda, member of Linkin Park, tweeted that he is “shocked and heartbroken, but it’s true.”
The singer was close to Chris Cornell, who committed suicide by hanging in May. He also spoke at Cornell’s funeral. Bennington’s body was found on what would have been Cornell’s 53 birthday.
Bennington struggled with drugs and alcohol addictions throughout his life.
In a 2009 interview with Noisecreep, he revealed how he struggled to deal with the breakdown of his marriage to his wife of nine years.
He said: “My life was falling apart in many ways that I was writing about on this record in terms of getting divorced, in terms of diving very hard into alcohol and drugs throughout this process.”
He also said that Linkin Park’s hit song Crawling was “about feeling like I have no control over myself in terms of drugs and alcohol. That feeling, being able to write about it, sing about it, that song, those words sold millions of records, I won a Grammy, I made a lot of money.”
He continued: “It’s not cool to be an alcoholic — it’s not cool to go drink and be a dumba**. It’s cool to be a part of recovery. This is just who I am, this is what I write about, what I do, and most of my work has been a reflection of what I’ve been going through in one way or another.”
Celebrities began to pay tribute to the late star following the news on social media.
Bennington was married with six children from two different marriages.
Linkin Park’s most recent album, One More Light, was released on May 19.
The band formed in 1996 and has sold more than 70 million albums worldwide and has two Grammy Awards.
Linkin Park has had a string of hits including Faint, In The End and Crawling. They also collaborated with rapper Jay-Z on, Numb/Encore.
The band was set to perform in Toronto on Aug. 8 at the Budweiser Stage.
If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help.
The Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention, Depression Hurts and Kids Help Phone 1-800-668-6868 all offer ways of getting help if you, or someone you know, may be suffering from mental health issues.
This story is developing and will be updated accordingly.
