Ottawa gives Stelco 15 days to reverse Hamilton layoffs or face lawsuit 

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11 comments

  1. Conservative
    October 22, 2026 at 11:08 am

    No one frothing at the mouth decrying a business because its owner supports governments that promise to lower taxes, labelling them MAGA, has any business accusing anyone of being cult members…particularly when the government is actively, albeit it in a flailing inarticulate way, trying to keep said business and save Canadian jobs.

    It is the unintelligent drivel of a sychphant.

    “Anonymous
    October 22, 2026 at 10:40 am
    This is from a MAGA company owner. MAGA traitors here are celebrating they fired those Canadian workers. Cult MAGA looser. Leave the country since you failed to separate.”

  2. Anonymous
    October 22, 2026 at 11:06 am

    Maga owners need to leave their Canadian business behind if they wish to support Trump.

  3. Leslie Funk
    October 22, 2026 at 11:06 am

    More tough talk by Carney and Joly. Nothing will come of it. All talk and no action.

  4. Anonymous
    October 22, 2026 at 11:02 am

    This is embarrassing. They said legal action would be coming in days and instead, we get another verbal threat of legal action in 15 days.

    This is not negotiation, this is a clown show of people that have no skills for the roles they have been given.

    It’s a Monty Python-esque scene.

  5. I am
    October 22, 2026 at 10:47 am

    I see. I understand. Alright. Fine. Almdksmedjissmns2973″!nns

  6. Ben
    October 22, 2026 at 10:41 am

    Great news! The rule of law must be enforced.

  7. Anonymous
    October 22, 2026 at 10:40 am

    This is from a MAGA company owner. MAGA traitors here are celebrating they fired those Canadian workers. Cult MAGA looser. Leave the country since you failed to separate.

  8. orange Man Bad
    October 22, 2026 at 10:39 am

    I’m giving you 5 days….Joly, I’ll give you 7 days….Joly, you have 15 days….Joly,…responce…..Read then contract… Stelco

  9. Anonymous
    October 22, 2026 at 10:37 am

    PP would had walked away and said, nothing we could do.

  10. Anonymous
    October 22, 2026 at 10:25 am

    remember buy Canadian? why would Carney grant a 8 Billion $ + contract to an American steel company for steel, instead of Stelco??? The world is laughing at Canadian Government.

  11. Slowly
    October 22, 2026 at 10:24 am

    Lmfao. But you already made this threat you stupid monkey.
    Liberals are retards.

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Canada

Ottawa gives Stelco 15 days to reverse Hamilton layoffs or face lawsuit 

By Mackenzie Gray Global News
Posted October 22, 2026 10:16 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Ottawa warns Stelco owner of legal action amid layoffs'
Ottawa warns Stelco owner of legal action amid layoffs
Industry Minister Melanie Joly is warning Stelco's American owner it could be forced to sell its Canadian operations unless it honours job commitments. Drew Fagan, Munk School of Global Affairs and Public Policy Professor, joins Global’s Nivrita Ganguly to discuss what these developments could mean for Canada’s steel industry.
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Industry Minister Melanie Joly has written to Canadian steel maker Stelco warning if they do not reverse the layoffs of up to 500 workers at their Hamilton steel plant within 15 days, the federal government will start legal action against the company, according to a letter obtained by Global News.

The government maintains Stelco’s U.S. parent company, Cleveland-Cliffs, has broken a 2024 agreement with Ottawa that stated they would not lay off anyone in Canada until 2029.

The text of that agreement had not been made public until Joly’s letter, which states the company agreed that “the average aggregate annual employment” of unionized employees in Canada would be “no lower than 1,766, representing 100% of the average aggregate annual full-time equivalent employment of the 12 months ending June 30, 2024.”

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Stelco has maintained that they have not broken that agreement, writing to the minister saying Stelco does not need to maintain the same employment level for each day of the agreement with Ottawa.

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Click to play video: 'Melanie Joly says government’s timeline to resolve Stelco conflict ‘a question of days’'
Melanie Joly says government’s timeline to resolve Stelco conflict ‘a question of days’

If the company does not reverse the layoffs, which they have said publicly said multiple times they will will not, Joly warns she will proceed with court action that could see the company be forced to sell their Canadian operations.

A senior government source has told Global News that while legal action is an option, the Carney government recognizes the legal process will take too long to save the jobs in Hamilton and keep the plant fully functioning, leaving Ottawa looking for a faster solution.

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