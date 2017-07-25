Disturbing video shows shark dragged by speeding boat; U.S. officials investigating

A video circulating on social media showing a shark being dragged behind a speeding boat has sparked public outrage and an investigation by Florida state wildlife officials.

In the video, a shark that appears to have a rope tied around its tail fin can be seen violently dragging through the water, skipping along the surface and flying into the air. The camera then pans around, where three males can be seen smiling and laughing from the boat as they watch the shark towing behind them.

CAN SOMEONE PLEASE TELL ME WTF IS GOING ON HERE ???? JUST GOT THIS ON MY FEED ! SENT FROM @bearjew428 AND @MICHAELWENZEL .FOR ONCE I MAY HAVE TO AGREE WITH @PETA. #WHODOESTHISSHIT #sowrong #notcool A post shared by THE SHARK HUNTER (@marktheshark) on Jul 24, 2017 at 10:20am PDT

It’s unknown if the shark was alive or dead at the time of filming.

One of the men in the video is the driver of the boat, who looks back at the shark as he controls the speeding vessel. It’s unclear who filmed the video, which has been widely shared — and condemned — on social media.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has launched an investigation.

“The FWC takes this very seriously and is currently investigating this incident,” said Rob Klepper, with the FWC’s Law Enforcement Division, in an email to Global News.

“We are also attempting to identify the individuals in the video and where it took place.”

“Anyone with information is urged to contact the FWC’s Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-3922 or Tip@MyFWC.com. Individuals can remain anonymous.”

Klepper said it’s too early to say if any violations took place.

READ MORE: This is what thousands of migrating sharks looks like