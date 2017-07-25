2 dead after head-on collision: New Brunswick RCMP

A head-on collision between two vehicles on Monday has left two dead, according to New Brunswick RCMP.

Police say that shortly after 4:08 p.m., a vehicle driven by a 21-year-old man crossed over the centre line on Route 7 in Welsford and collided head-on with a car driven by a 39-year-old woman.

Both drivers died at the scene.

There were no passengers in either vehicle.

Police are still investigating the cause of the collision.