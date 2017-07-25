Crime
July 25, 2017 9:17 am
Updated: July 25, 2017 9:40 am

2 dead after head-on collision: New Brunswick RCMP

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

New Brunswick RCMP say two drivers are dead after a head-on collision in Welsford, N.B.

The Canadian Press
A head-on collision between two vehicles on Monday has left two dead, according to New Brunswick RCMP.

Police say that shortly after 4:08 p.m., a vehicle driven by a 21-year-old man crossed over the centre line on Route 7 in Welsford and collided head-on with a car driven by a 39-year-old woman.

Both drivers died at the scene.

There were no passengers in either vehicle.

Police are still investigating the cause of the collision.

