RCMP seek witnesses to Moncton robbery

RCMP are seeking information about a robbery that occurred in Moncton on July 15, and say there may have been witnesses to the incident.

Shortly before 2 a.m., a teenage boy reported that he was riding his bike near the intersection of Lester Street and Main Street when he says he was attacked by two men. He told officers the two men took his cellphone and headphones.

Codiac RCMP describe the first man as approximately 19 or 20 years old, six-foot-three with a heavy build and large brown eyes. They say he was speaking English. The second man is described as five-foot-six, with dark curly hair, brown eyes and tattoos around his neck.

Police say the boy told officers there were two people sitting on nearby steps who may have witnessed the incident. The RCMP would like to speak with these two people or anyone who may have witnessed the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 506-857-2400 or place an anonymous call at 1-800-222-8477.