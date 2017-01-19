NB RCMP investigate armed robbery in Moncton

New Brunswick RCMP are looking for two suspects following an armed robbery in Moncton on Wednesday.

Police were called to JM Convenience Store on Mill Road shortly after 6:30 p.m. Officers say a man and woman entered the store armed with a firearm and demanded cash.

The couple then left the store with an undisclosed amount of money and cigarettes. No one was injured in the robbery.

The male suspect is described as 5-foot-10 with a slim build. The only description of the female suspect is that she was 5-foot-5. Police say both spoke English.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Codiac Regional RCMP at 506-857-2400 or Crime Stoppers.