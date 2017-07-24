Alberta PC MLA Richard Starke quits conservative coalition; isn’t on board with merger

An Alberta MLA, who ran to be leader of the Progressive Conservative party earlier this year, will not join the new United Conservative Party.

In a statement on Facebook, Vermilion-Lloyminster MLA Richard Starke said he joined the PCs to embrace the values of progressive conservatism espoused by former premier Peter Lougheed.

He said it’s become clear to him that people who value those ideals are not welcome in the new party.

“My experience, and that of many like-minded party members who have left or been driven from the party, is that our views are not welcome, and that the values and principles we believe in will not be part of the new party going forward,” Starke wrote.

Starke was unsuccessful earlier this year in his bid to be leader of the PC party. He wanted the PCs and the Wildrose party to work together in the 2019 election but continue to function as two separate parties with leaders and two caucuses.

“I have informed the Speaker and the Legislative Assembly Office of my intentions,” Starke wrote.

“My first responsibility remains unchanged-to represent the people of Vermilion-Lloydminster with the commitment and integrity they deserve. I am honoured to continue this endeavour.”

Over the weekend, members of the Wildrose party and the PCs voted overwhelmingly to join forces in time for the next election in 2019.

— With files from the Canadian Press