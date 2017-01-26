Alberta Legislature
January 26, 2017

Alberta PC leadership candidate making campaign announcement

Richard Starke throws his hat into the race for Alberta PC leadership Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016.

Progressive Conservative leadership candidate Richard Starke will make an announcement Thursday morning in Edmonton regarding his campaign.

Starke’s campaign team hasn’t provided any further details except that the announcement is “major.”

Starke is running against Stephen Khan, Jason Kenney and Byron Nelson.

Starke is a PC MLA for Vermilion-Lloydminster. He was first elected as MLA in 2012 and was re-elected in May 2015.

Party members will convene March 18 in Calgary to select a new leader in a delegated convention.

The PC party was ousted from its 44-year-long rule and fell to third-party status by Rachel Notley’s NDP party in the May 2015 provincial election.

The late Jim Prentice stepped down as leader after losing the election, and Calgary-Hays MLA Ric McIver became interim leader.

