Edmonton PC leadership debate expected to draw hundreds

More than 600 people are expected to attend the PC leadership race debate in Edmonton on Sunday afternoon.

Leadership candidates Stephen Khan, Jason Kenney, Byron Nelson and Richard Starke will sell their vision for the Tories.

Jason Kenney wants to “unite the right,” by dismantling the party and merging with the Wildrose, to face the NDP as a united conservative front in 2019.

“I would say that the majority of grassroots, longtime Progressive Conservatives realize that we need to bring back together the traditional free enterprise political family in Alberta,” Kenney said on Friday.

Khan, Nelson and Starke all want to rebuild the party under the established brand. Khan believes most Albertans don’t lean hard to the political left or right, and wants a party that reflects that.

“When the choice in 2015 was anybody but the PCs, Albertans chose what they believed at the time was a moderate centrist party,” Khan said.

“We found out that the NDP is not a moderate centrist party, but those are the values of Albertans.”

The PC party was ousted from its 44-year-long rule to third party status by Rachel Notley’s NDP party in the May 2015 provincial election. The late Jim Prentice stepped down after losing the election, and Calgary-Hays MLA Ric McIver became interim leader.

The debate at Maharaja Banquet Hall (9257 34a Ave NW) is free, but tickets are limited. The debate will run from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m.

