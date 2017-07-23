Politics
July 23, 2017 6:00 pm

Trump tweets disappointment at Republicans who ‘do very little’ to protect him

By Staff The Associated Press
WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump is expressing his frustration with Republicans, saying they “do very little to protect their President.”

The president isn’t making clear exactly why he’s upset. But his tweet comes as Republicans in the Senate struggle to come together on a bill to overhaul President Barack Obama‘s health care law.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is making a last-gasp effort to resuscitate the legislation after Trump insisted that senators not leave town for their August recess without passing a health bill.

Trump has had a complicated relationship with the Republican Party, but GOP lawmakers have continued to be generally supportive of the president, even as his approval ratings slip.

