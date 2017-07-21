Melissa McCarthy’s best moments as Sean Spicer

With Sean Spicer leaving his post as White House spokesperson, many of us will mourn his colourful counterpart on Saturday Night Live.

Spicer resigned Friday morning, following a controversy-filled six months with the Trump administration.

Melissa McCarthy first took on the role on SNL of the embattled press secretary in February, only a couple of weeks after Spicer held his first White House press briefing.

In her four-month run as Spicer, she had tons of material to work with as Spicer’s interactions with the press gallery in the White House became almost the stuff of legend.

As Spicer and McCarthy-as-Spicer are preparing to leave us, here’s a look back at her best impressions of him.

Love at first sight: McCarthy’s first impression

McCarthy showed up in a surprise appearance and said she came to apologize (on behalf of the press) for the “Rocky start” Spicer and the press have gotten off to during the first two weeks of Trump’s presidency.

“When I say Rocky start, I mean in the sense of the movie because I came out here to punch you in the face,” McCarthy said.

“Also I don’t talk so good.”

McCarthy “calms” down for 2nd appearance

Melissa McCarthy returned for the second consecutive week, announcing that: “I am calm now.”

Along with Spicer’s big personality, the show tackled the White House’s missteps in the early days of Trump’s presidency; she made up fake massacres such as “the slaughter at Fraggle Rock” and “the night they drove Ole Dixie down.”

She described Nordstrom’s decision to drop Ivanka Trump’s clothing line as “light terrorism,” before showing off an Ivanka Trump bracelet and high-heeled shoes.

It also brought in the infamous motorized podium, which is McCarthy’s signature accessory as Spicer.

Melissa McCarthy returns as ‘calm’ Sean Spicer in SNL cold open (Feb 11)

Sean Spicer’s reaction

Spicer actually commented on the sketches, saying it was a really “funny” show but that McCarthy “could dial back” a bit.

In a playful nod to his own SNL spoof, Spicer responded to a question at a real White House press briefing by warning that he would “make the podium move.”

Sean Spicer: Don’t make me make the podium move (Mar. 10)

McCarthy as Spicer as the Easter Bunny

This one is self-explanatory.

Melissa McCarthy’s Sean Spicer lays waste to White House Press Room as Easter Bunny

McCarthy on the move in NYC

After a report that said the real Sean Spicer was hiding from reporters “among the bushes” on the White House grounds, McCarthy popped up from the garden during this SNL sketch to question her job security.

Melissa McCarthy films SNL sketch as angry Sean Spicer on mobile podium terrorizing NYC (May 12)

After teasing New York drivers with her Sean Spicer costume and a ride on her motorized podium, SNL let McCarthy take the iconic moving podium for a spin through the city.

She then headed to Trump’s golf course in New Jersey to visit another SNL staple of 2017, Alec Baldwin as Donald Trump.

SNL’s Trump shows Melissa McCarthy’s Sean Spicer true love after rumors of being let go (May 13)