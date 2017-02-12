Melissa McCarthy returns to ‘Saturday Night Live’ as White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer

Melissa McCarthy returned to Saturday Night Live with her widely acclaimed impersonation of White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer for the second consecutive week.

“I would like to announce that I’m calm now!” McCarthy screamed from the press room set in the show’s cold open. “I will remain calm as long as you sons of … I’m not going to do that. Because that is the old Spicey and this is the new Spicey.”

The sketch lampooned Spicer’s gum chewing and inability to pronounce foreign names while also referencing several controversies from the past week; including Ivanka Trump’s clothing being dropped by Nordstrom and Donald Trump’s executive order.

Bobby Moynihan also returned –this time wearing a hat- with his impersonation of New York Times reporter Glenn Thrush who asked about Donald Trump’s travel ban that was suspended by a federal judge.

“You’re testing me big guy,” McCarthy said pointing upwards. “Look it’s simple, if the appeals court won’t do what’s right President Trump will see them in court specifically the People’s Court!”

McCarthy’s over-the-top impression of Spicer became hugely popular following her debut last week and even drew a response from the press secretary himself.

The opening sketch also mocked the White House’s assertion earlier this week that the media underreported several terrorist attacks.

McCarthy named several fake “massacres” such as “the slaughter at Fraggle Rock” and “the night they drove Ole Dixie down.” She described Nordstrom’s decision to drop Ivanka Trump’s clothing line as “light terrorism,” before showing off an Ivanka Trump bracelet and high-heeled shoes.

SNL cast member Kate McKinnon also appeared as attorney general Jeff Sessions.

“We all know there are two kinds of crime: regular and black,” McKinnon said, before being shoved off by McCarthy’s Spicer.

McCarthy also returned this week with her signature props to help explain Trump’s “extreme vetting” process to the press.

Watch the full sketch above.