SNL celebrates Easter with Melissa McCarthy as Sean Spicer in a bunny suit

Melissa McCarthy returned to Saturday Night Live dressed as Sean Spicer in a bunny suit this weekend.

The segment opened with Spicer wishing the children playing in front of his podium a happy Easter, before promptly telling them to get out and the audience to shut up.

“Everybody shut up, so I can apologize. Yes, you all got your wish this week didn’t you, huh?” Spicer told the press. “Spicey finally made a mistake. As we all know President Trump recently bombed Syria, while eating the most beautiful piece of chocolate cake America has ever laid eyes on. That’s a fact!”

Spicer apologizes for defending Trump’s decision to launch airstrikes in Syria by saying “at least Hitler never used chemical weapons, and everybody freaked.”

He then goes on to criticize the press for their inability to look at the big picture, rather than focus only on “every little slur and lie I say.”

“And P.S.,” Spicer continues, “I’d like you also to know I am sensitive to the fact that they were sent there on trains, but at least they didn’t have to fly United.

“Now, I am particularly sorry this happened the same week as Passover. Or a.k.a., Jewish Easter,” Spicer explains. Spicer then calls on his “baby dolls” to shed some light on this sacred holiday.

“Pharaoh is a bad, bad ombre. Got that? And he’s doing some very bad stuff to the Jews. Bad stuff to the Jews, and I mean not even Hitler…..”

While explaining this however, Spicer once again comes very close to comparing Hitler to Pharaoh, but expertly catches himself in the act.

“You know what? I’m not going to do it. I’m not going to go there again. Fool me once, shame on me, fool me twice, shame on Jews.”

“You got Pharaoh like ‘you guys need to start making pyramids and stuff,” continues Spicer, “and then the Jews…these guys pass over. Literally. These guys literally float above the Pharaoh kind of like crouching tiger, hidden dreidel. It’s amazing.”

“So just to be super clear, as far as bad guys go, the ranking is boom. Right up at the top, Hitler, coming in at number one. Then Syria’s Babar al Ashad, three I’m gonna go Pharaoh’s, then I guess chronologically Jews take number four,” Spicer concludes.

Just before walking off the stage, Spicer turns back to share one more thing with the audience.

“Oh and by the way, the president’s probably going to bomb North Korea tonight.

“Okay, Spicey’s gotta hippity hop and deliver these eggs, and everybody just eat as much candy as you want because this is probably our last Easter on earth,” Spicer gripes before driving an egg-shaped cart into the press podium.

Watch the full skit above.