Charges stayed against former Mission principal caught in Creep Catchers sting

The Crown has stayed a charge of child luring against a former Mission elementary school principal who was caught up in a Creep Catchers sting.

In October of last year, 38-year-old Jason Alan Obert was confronted by members of the Fraser Valley Creep Catchers after allegedly coming to Abbotsford’s Sevenoaks Shopping Centre to meet what he thought was a teen girl.

Shortly after the video was posted online parents recognized Obert as a school administrator and police began an investigation. Obert was charged the following month.

But that charge won’t be making its way through the court system.

Instead Obert has been fined $500 and must obey the conditions of a nine-month peace bond.

Peace bonds usually contain several conditions and are used to prevent someone from committing or recommitting a crime.

It remains unclear what conditions have been attached to Obert’s file.

When he was initially charged, he was released under the condition that he refrain from communicating or interacting with any under 18 years of age except his children, and when in the company of an approved adult.

He was also prohibited from engaging with anyone under the age of 18 via computers and social media, and required to stay away from parks, school grounds, daycares, and other public places where children may be present.

CKNW has requested comment from the BC Prosecution Service.