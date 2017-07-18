Impaired driving charges laid in Prince Albert, Sask. in 2 separate incidents

Two men in Prince Albert, Sask., have been charged with impaired driving in two separate incidents over the weekend.

In the first case, Prince Albert police received a RID (Report Impaired Drivers) call on Friday afternoon.

Officers were able to locate the vehicle and when they attempted to stop it, the driver refused to pull over.

They were eventually able to box-in the vehicle. The driver was arrested and the vehicle towed.

A 49-year-old Prince Albert man has been charged with driving while impaired, refusing to provide a breath sample, driving a vehicle in a manner dangerous to the public and attempting to evade police.

He appeared Monday in Prince Albert provincial court.

The second incident happened late Sunday morning when police were called to a crash at the intersection of 15 Street West and 16 Avenue West.

Officers arrived to find one vehicle with significant front-end damage and a truck with some rear-end damage.

The truck driver was known to officers and they said he appeared to be intoxicated.

The officers said that after a brief conversation with the driver, he started his truck and sped down 15 Street West and onto Highway 302.

He was caught by RCMP and turned over to Prince Albert police.

The 54-year-old Prince Albert man is facing a number of charges including impaired driving, evading police, and driving while disqualified.

A police spokesperson said that over the weekend, officers responded to 337 calls and made 61 arrests, with the top two calls being for intoxicated people and disturbances.