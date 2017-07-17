Canada
July 17, 2017 1:35 pm

RCMP say no impaired driving charges laid at Craven

By Staff The Canadian Press

The RCMP say no impaired driving charges were laid at the site of this year's Country Thunder music festival in Craven, Saskatchewan.

The Mounties say there was only one impaired driving charge laid over the weekend and that was in the surrounding area.

Last year, three people were charged with impaired driving at the festival.

Police say a domestic assault resulted in charges as the event kicked off Thursday, while they had to issue a notice to fans to keep their clothes on after a case of public nudity Friday night that involved dancing.

