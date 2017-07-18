Police seek missing senior last seen in wildfire zone

RCMP are seeking a missing senior who hasn’t been seen in over a week and disappeared inside B.C.’s wildfire zone.

Eighty-eight year old Maria Martha Watt of 100 Mile House hasn’t spoken with her family in 10 days, according to Prince George RCMP.

Norm Watt, Maria’s stepson, said he last spoke to her a few days before the 100 Mile area was ordered to evacuate. That was July 9.

“The evacuation order at 100 Mile House went out at I think around nine o’clock at night,” Watt said. “So, she would have gone sometime during the night, we assume. I called her the next morning and there was no response and there was no response to an email.”

But Watt said he and his brother Laurie aren’t jumping to conclusions, even if his mother was last seen in the area affected by wildfire.

Laurie said it’s possible their mother went north to Prince George, and is staying with a branch of her family they don’t know well.

Norm said the family has spoken with the Red Cross, which helped calm them down.

“They said there are thousands of people who registered on paper when they arrive at these evacuation centres. And with thousands of these paper registrations, they just haven’t been processed in the computer system yet, so people can’t look them up,” he said.

“I think we all agree that there is nothing to panic about.”

Police did not provide a photo of Watt, who is described as a Caucasian female who is five feet and three inches tall, and weighs 145 pounds. She has hazel eyes and brown hair.

She may also be driving a grey 2004 Honda CRV with the license plate 081 HCN and may go by the last name Lascelle or Lascelle-Watt.

Mounties said a description of Maria and her vehicle has been given to officers at wildfire checkpoints throughout the B.C. Interior.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Prince George RCMP at 250-561-3300