Caitlyn Jenner says she has ‘considered’ a run for Senate in California

Caitlyn Jenner told a New York radio host that she is considering a run for the U.S. Senate representing California.

Jenner told John Catsimatidis on AM 970 that she is considering getting more involved politically.

“I have considered it. I like the political side of it,” Jenner said. “The political side of it has always been very intriguing to me. Over the next six months or so, I got to find out where I can do a better job.”

READ MORE: Caitlyn Jenner under fire for comment on Congressional baseball shooting

She continued, asking, “Can I do a better job from the outside? Kind of working the perimeter of the political scene, being open to talk to anybody? Or are you better off from the inside, and we are in the process of determining that. Yeah, but I would look for a senatorial run.”

According to Jenner, who’s declared she’s a conservative Republican, a large focus of her campaign would be an attempt to merge more progressive values on LBGTQ issues alongside the general Republican platform.

“The perception of the Republican party is that they’re all about rich white guys trying to make money,” she said. “I would hope in the next generation that we can change the perception of the Republican party, and make it the party of equality.”

READ MORE: Caitlyn Jenner’s book: 7 things we learned from reading ‘The Secrets of My Life’

This is not the first time Jenner has gone on record discussing her possible political aspirations.

During a segment on CNN Tonight in April, Jenner discussed the topic, telling host Don Lemon that she was interested in exploring a run for an unspecified office.

"Now I have no more secrets!" @Caitlyn_Jenner on whether or not politics is in her future https://t.co/7QyArH2KKg https://t.co/WwR6A8NY7e — CNN Tonight (@CNNTonight) April 26, 2017

“I would have to look, over the next year or two, and look and see, can I do a better job on the outside or am I in a position now that I can do a better job for my community on the inside? And if that’s the case, if I find it’s on the inside, that I would seriously look at it,” she said.

READ MORE: Kid Rock hints at run for U.S. Senate

If Jenner does decide to run, she will join a growing number of celebrities who are interested in public office. Most recently, singer Kid Rock declared that he is looking to run for a Senate seat.

I have had a ton of emails and texts asking me if this website is real… https://t.co/RRVgISDFeq The answer is an absolute YES. pic.twitter.com/uYCUg6mjW1 — Kid Rock (@KidRock) July 12, 2017

The website attached to his tweet links to “Kid Rock for US Senate” merchandise. After his comments were met with some skepticism, the singer assured fans on his website that his run is not a hoax.

READ MORE: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson says running for president is a ‘real possibility’

In May, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson revealed that Americans may be seeing “what The Rock is cooking” in the White House in 2020.

The former WWE star revealed to GQ that he is considering running for U.S president in 2020.

“I think that it’s a real possibility,” Johnson confessed. “A year ago, it started coming up more and more. There was a real sense of earnestness, which made me go home and think ‘Let me really rethink my answer and make sure I am giving an answer that is truthful and also respectful.’”