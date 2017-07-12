Politics
July 12, 2017 8:18 pm

Kid Rock hints at run for U.S. Senate

By Staff The Associated Press

Musician Kid Rock, in an image on the website teasing a possible run for the U.S. Senate.

Screengrab/KidRockforSenate.com
A A

Kid Rock is hinting that he may run for U.S. Senate in Michigan.

The musician, who was born Robert Ritchie and lives in suburban Detroit, said on social media Wednesday that a website teasing his Senate candidacy is real.

In this Friday, April 8, 2016 file photo, Kid Rock appears at the 31st Annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Barclays Center in New York.

Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File

He said he will make a “major announcement in the near future.”

The website links to “Kid Rock for US Senate” merchandise on a website for his music label, Warner Bros. Records. Kid Rock endorsed Donald Trump in 2016 and Mitt Romney in 2012.

Kid Rock’s potential candidacy is news to Michigan Republicans. Party officials say they have not heard from him.

Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow is up for re-election in 2018. Republican candidates include former Michigan Supreme Court Justice Bob Young Jr. and businesswoman Lena Epstein.

READ MORE: Michigan denies request to shoot Kid Rock video in prison

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Kid Rock
kid rock senate
kid rock senate run
kid rock us senate
kid rock us senate run
senate run kid rock
us senate kid rock
us senate run kid rock

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News