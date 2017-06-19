Caitlyn Jenner under fire for comment on Congressional baseball shooting

Caitlyn Jenner’s sense of humour isn’t sitting well with many people on social media.

The longtime Republican addressed last Tuesday’s GOP baseball practice attack that left House Majority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise critically injured. Her comments have been the centre of much criticism, after Jenner joked “liberals can’t even shoot straight” in response to the attack.

RELATED: Kris Jenner worries for her grandchildren

A shooter opened fire on Republican congressmen who were preparing to face off against congressional Democrats in a charity baseball game last week. Jenner’s statement was made at the College Republicans’ National Convention gala days later.

When asked about the shooting, Jenner initially offered a reserved response. “Nobody deserves what happened out there,” she said, according to a Facebook Live video which has since been removed. “There’s no justification for it. There’s crazy people in the world — we know that.”

“We have to minimize that kind of stuff. But, as far as the people who were injured, it’s an absolute shame. Fortunately, the guy was a really bad shot.”

RELATED: Kim Kardashian says there is no drama since Kylie and Tyga split

And that is when she delivered the controversial joke, which elicited a roaring laughter from the crowd in attendance: “Liberals can’t even shoot straight.”

A sizable presence on Twitter was less amused with her joke.

Is Caitlyn Jenner privileged, tone deaf, and out of touch? 100% But why is her gender the first attack people take? Even liberals? — Chris Crocker (@ChrisCrocker) June 18, 2017

Caitlyn Jenner killed a person because she couldn't drive straight. https://t.co/YXMlydLHzB — Denizcan James (@MrFilmkritik) June 17, 2017

this entire table at Caitlyn Jenner right now pic.twitter.com/fK7KeY57gg — Colton Ⓥ (@IAMDlSGUSTED) June 12, 2017