Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson says running for president is a ‘real possibility’

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has revealed that Americans may be seeing “what The Rock is cooking” in the White House in 2020.

The former WWE star revealed to GQ that he is considering running for U.S president in 2020.

“I think that it’s a real possibility,” Johnson confessed. “A year ago, it started coming up more and more. There was a real sense of earnestness, which made me go home and think ‘Let me really rethink my answer and make sure I am giving an answer that is truthful and also respectful.'”

This isn’t the first time The Rock 2020 has come up.

Last June, Johnson posted a screen grab of a Washington Post piece that suggested, if he ran for POTUS, Johnson would stand a good chance of winning. He captioned the screen grab as “very alluring.”

A Ranker list of celebrities who should run for president has Johnson ranked at No. 5. Just ahead of him are Morgan Freeman, 79, ranked No. 3 and Clinton Eastwood, 85, ranked No. 4. Tom Hanks, No. 1, and Ellen DeGeneres, No. 2, fill out the top five.

He first acknowledged the idea of a run for the presidency in March of last year, when he shared an article on Twitter that showed images of why people want him to put his name on the ticket.

Cool piece on why I should run for President. Maybe one day. Surely the White House has a spot for my pick up truck..https://t.co/JpkZ4w1eh3 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) March 25, 2016

Johnson also told Michael Strahan in an interview on Good Morning America that the idea of his future in politics is “very real.”

“If it is a very real, overwhelming, positive, strong, ‘We want you to run for president,’ and if I felt that I can step up to the plate and become a tremendous leader for our country and make a real difference and make change, I would do it,” the HBO Ballers star said.

“I’ll tell you right now, that sounded so presidential,” Strahan said. “I’m like … ‘put the ballot out there!’”

WATCH: @TheRock running for President one day? It's not a far-fetched idea for the do-it-all star! https://t.co/ekAMvfysgi — Good Morning America (@GMA) July 13, 2016

In the GQ interview, the 45-year-old actor also spoke about the travel ban proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump.

“I completely disagree with it,” he said. “I believe in our national security to the core, but I don’t believe in a ‘ban’ that bans immigrants. I believe in inclusion. Our country was built on that, and it continues to be made strong by that.”

Johnson went on to share his thoughts on the job Trump has done thus far.

“I’d like to see a better leadership. I’d like to see a greater leadership. When there’s a disagreement, and you have a large group of people that you’re in a disagreement with — for example, the media — I feel like it informs me that I could be better,” Johnson said. “We all have issues, and we all gotta work our s**t out. And I feel like one of the qualities of a great leader is not shutting people out. I miss that part. Even if we disagree, we’ve got to figure it out.”

Fans of Johnson on Twitter were quick to voice their approval of the possibility of him going after the top job in 2020.

It's like @caityweaver knew we all needed this profile of @TheRock RIGHT. NOW. ❤️ A morning treat for the soul. https://t.co/FOjcpaPhKT — Kim Renfro (@kimrrenfro) May 10, 2017

I would gladly take "The Rock" as president over the current POTUS any day of the week. Just saying 💯 — R.J. Anderson (@Official_RJ96) May 10, 2017

I'D VOTE THE ROCK FOR PRESIDENT, — Pascett (@feroxregna) May 10, 2017

I can't get over idea as the rock as the president. pic.twitter.com/VuagSEdnBi — Connor VanSteenberg (@connor_v21) May 10, 2017