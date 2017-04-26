Caitlyn Jenner: I would ‘seriously look at’ a run for public office

Now that she’s released her deepest, darkest secrets, Caitlyn Jenner won’t rule out a run for public office. The transgender activist wants to make sure rights for LGBTQ people don’t get trampled in the U.S.

On Tuesday’s episode of CNN Tonight With Don Lemon, while promoting her new memoir Secrets of My Life, Jenner hinted that she might be best-suited inside the government, where she can have the most impact on policy.

The reality TV star said she’s been approached over the years by many fans at speaking gigs and book signings who encourage her to run for office.

“Can I do a better job on the outside? Or would I be better working from the inside?” she pondered aloud in front of the audience in New York City. “If that is the case, I would seriously look at a run. It just depends [on] where I could be more effective.”

When a member of the audience asked Jenner if she’d ever take a job with the Trump administration, she reaffirmed her Republican loyalty, but wouldn’t confirm if she’d ever accept a position. She also defended her vote for President Donald Trump in the 2016 election, saying, “As far as LGBT issues, yes, he’s made some mistakes … I don’t support him in everything that he does. But we needed to shake the system up.”

Jenner claims to have her eye on Trump, however, and says she will not let him “screw up” by reneging on or otherwise altering LGBTQ rights for all Americans. (She prides herself on her continual lobbying of lawmakers on behalf of LGBTQ people.)

“My loyalties are not with Donald Trump,” she said. “I will come after him and come after Republicans if they come after my community. I’ve got a voice and they better listen, OK? I will come after them.”

She also acknowledged that she’s not perfect, and has had difficulties during her transition process.

“I’m not perfect,” she conceded. “I’ve made mistakes with a lot of things over the last two years. But I’ve tried to learn from those mistakes, I try to a better job next time.”

Some Twitter users felt like Jenner’s words were too little, too late.

Dear @Caitlyn_Jenner. I wish you success in this world, but please, do not speak for the community. Speak only for yourself. — Gwendolyn Ann Smith (@gwenners) April 26, 2017

@yashar @Caitlyn_Jenner I feel her. I, too, started life as an elite Olympian before landing on a Wheaties box, and living in luxury homes in Calabasas and Malibu. — Marialex Beech 🦋 (@alexbeech) April 26, 2017

I have never in my life seen someone so blatantly hypocritical and selfish and contradictory IN MY LIFE. I hate you @Caitlyn_Jenner. — You Know My Name (@LookAtDustin) April 26, 2017

Jenner came out as transgender in 2015.

