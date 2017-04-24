Caitlyn Jenner responds to Kris Jenner’s memoir criticism: ‘It is my perspective’

Caitlyn Jenner says that her memoir is written from “my perspective” despite ex-spouse Kris Jenner’s recent criticism.

The 67-year-old reality star reacted Monday on Good Morning America to Kris’ claims on Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

“Everything she says is all made up,” Kris told daughters Kim and Khloe Kardashian on the show. “I’ve never been so angry and disappointed in somebody in my whole life. I’m done.”

“First of all, I feel like the book is extraordinarily honest and it is my perspective,” Caitlyn told host Michael Strahan of her memoir, The Secrets of My Life. “And obviously when you do a book like that there’s different opinions. I have a lot of friends that know the truth and know what I’ve been through. Hey, it’s a reality show. It is drama.”

“I’m just kind of sorry she went down that road, but she’s a good person,” she added. “We’ve had 23 great years together and raised wonderful, phenomenal kids.”

While on GMA, Caitlyn mentioned how her relationship has changed with her children since she came out as a transgender woman.

“You know, when you go through something like this, you always hope for the best, and it couldn’t have been any better,” she said. “My kids have been absolutely great, now you’re certainly closer with some than you are with the others, but that’s always in a relationship.”

“Also, I always wonder, because I don’t see them as much as I used to see them, obviously, and so you wonder is that because of what I went through,” she shared. “I raised wonderful kids … All of them have gone out, have kids, I’ve got 11 grandchildren now, have children, have successful jobs, they travel all over the world, and you know that’s also the reason why I don’t see them quite as much, as any parent feels the exact same way.”

Caitlyn and Kris split in 2013 after 22 years of marriage and finalized their divorce in 2015 prior to Caitlyn going public with her transition. In addition to their children from previous marriages, they welcomed daughters Kendall and Kylie together.

Kris took offense with her portrayal in The Secrets of My Life and Caitlyn’s claim that Kris “knew” all along about the star’s gender identity years before she transitioned.

Caitlyn said in a new 20/20 interview with Diane Sawyer that aired Friday that she and Kris are “fine” and have both “moved on.”

The Secrets of My Life hits shelves April 25.