U.K. reality TV star’s boyfriend wanted for alleged acid attack at London nightclub

Police are looking for the boyfriend of a U.K. reality TV star in connection with an acid attack at a London nightclub that left 20 people hurt and 2 of the victims blinded in one eye.

Arthur Collins, boyfriend of The Only Way Is Essex star Ferne McCann, is wanted by U.K. police over an incident that took place Easter Monday at Mangle E8 nightclub in London, England.

Police were called to the nightclub in East London’s Dalston neighbourhood around 1 a.m. on April 17 after complaints about a noxious substance. The corrosive liquid was thrown at the club-goers inside the venue.

Detective Inspector Lee McCullough from Hackney CID, who is leading the investigation, said, “We now have 20 people suffering from the effects of an acidic substance being sprayed in a confined space in a busy nightclub. All have burn-related injuries. The noxious substance used has not yet been confirmed, but samples retrieved from the scene have been sent for analysis. If you were there and saw anyone involved inside or leaving the nightclub, please get in touch.”

Detectives have arrested two of the three men wanted in connection to the acid attack.

The two men, aged 21 and 24, are being held after police arrested them on suspicion of grievous bodily harm today in north London.

The Metropolitan Police said a man and a 22-year-old woman both lost their sight in one eye while other people were treated for severe burns following the attack at the club.

Mangle Club have said in a statement that they are currently cooperating with the investigation by Metro Police, but are not at liberty to comment on the incident at this stage.

Australian sisters Isobella Fraser, 22, and Pure Fraser, 20, were caught in the attack and received chemical burns after an acidic substance was hurled during a mass brawl at the club.

Isobella said they were “in shock” and shared pictures of her burns on social media.

“Apparently some people got it in the eye and can’t see. I just have some burns on my arms and on my back, and my shirt actually that I was wearing … actually stuck to my skin — I had to get it off my skin,” she said.

The Australian model continued: “A split-second, later I was thrown over this fence and I felt something on my arm, and … it was burning. Someone said acid has been thrown on everyone. Everyone was crying — it was just horrific.”

“The victim who had acid splashed all over his face, he was involved in the fight, someone pushed him and he knocked me over,” she told 9news.

CCTV footage of Collins from inside the club is being reviewed and police have warned the public not to approach him.

McCann issued a statement on Wednesday urging Collins to “co-operate fully with the police and attend a police station immediately.”

A week prior to the incident, the pair had been pictured in OK magazine, speaking about moving in together and having a beach wedding.

Collins has appeared on the reality show The Only Way Is Essex, also known as TOWIE, with his girlfriend.