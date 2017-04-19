Kim Kardashian faces backlash for saying the flu is ‘an amazing diet’

Kim Kardashian is facing strong criticism for saying the flu is “an amazing diet.”

She posted to Twitter on Wednesday that she was “so happy” she had contracted the virus because it helped her shed some weight before the 2017 Met Gala.

The Selfish author tweeted to her 51 million followers, “The flu can be an amazing diet. So happy it came in time for the Met lol #6lbsdown.”

Many Twitter users were not impressed with Kardashian’s remarks. Some branded the tweet as “irresponsible” while others said she is “glamorizing sickness for weight loss.”

@KimKardashian People also die, from the flu…but glad you feeling better pic.twitter.com/KaoQi2z9Mp — Kevin Herringbone (@steelyDaniels) April 19, 2017

@KimKardashian to say in the public domain you are glad you got sick as U have lost weight it so irresponsible. Young girls read this ! — Katie (@Katie021492651) April 19, 2017

@KimKardashian As a person on chemo – & therefore immunosuppressed – this isn't really a great thing to put out there. The flu could literally kill me… — MelMed🦋 (@mel_med_larson) April 19, 2017

One person made reference to the movie The Devil Wears Prada when the magazine assistant told Andy Sachs (Anne Hathaway),”I’m one stomach flu away from my goal weight.”

Another Twitter user pointed out that she is a mother of a young female child, writing: “Now imagine saying that your daughter after she gets sick…”

@KimKardashian Now imagine saying that to your daughter after she gets sick… — kirst the worst (@kirakirst) April 19, 2017

A doctor replied to Kardashian, writing: “Influenza can be a life-threatening condition! Get annual flu shot!”

⚡️ “@KimKardashian calls flu an 'amazing diet'” Influenza can be a life threatening condition! Get annual flu shot!https://t.co/5Eah1JK6z9 — Dr. Dionne (@lildocd) April 19, 2017

Several people jumped to Kardashian’s defence, labelling her comments as “sarcasm” and “a joke.”

people are truly taking it to the heart because Kim K said the "flu is an amazing diet" like she's so sarcastic as is. Ppl are annoying. — $ (@xonati__) April 19, 2017

@KimKardashian @ all of yall salty ppl in the comments pic.twitter.com/jiah9AaM03 — cell-b (@slimjosephine) April 19, 2017

Why are people getting so pissy at Kim K for saying the flu helped her loose 6lbs 😂 if the girl wants to loose weight let her. — amàrjhot kaur (@amarjhot) April 19, 2017

Flu is a common infectious viral illness spread by coughs and sneezes. Symptoms may include fever, sore throat, tiredness and weakness, and a dry cough.

Following the abrupt onset of a high fever (between 37.8 to 41 C) will come headaches, body aches, malaise and feeling generally unwell.

“And then the respiratory tract-like illness can come. Usually not with a wet cough: usually a dry cough, sore throat, and a runny nose. And it’s going to last two to five days,” Dr. Allyson Koffman-Kahn said.

Koffman touts the flu vaccine as the “most appropriate thing to do in this season to prevent yourself from getting it. I can’t stress that enough.”

And of course, washing your hands properly and often is key to avoiding illness and preventing the spread when you are sick. When you can, stay home and avoid exposing your illness to others.

Stay up to date on by checking FluWatch, Canada’s national surveillance system monitoring the spread of flu and flu-like illnesses. Posted every Friday, FluWatch reports provide up-to-date information about flu activity in Canada.

Flu season typically touches down in Canada in November and lingers until March.

—With files from Tania Kohut and Carmen Chai