Kim Kardashian responds to Trump’s travel ban with ‘statistics’

On Friday, President Donald Trump signed an executive order banning immigrants from seven majority-Muslim nations from legally entering the United States.

The next day, reality star Kim Kardashian responded by posting a graphic to Twitter showing the number of Americans killed annually by varying or random circumstances.

The fatal injury report said that two people are killed by Islamic jihadist immigrants each year, compared to the 11,737 individuals killed by another American’s gun.

READ MORE: ‘Big Bang Theory’ actor Simon Helberg protests Trump travel ban at SAG Awards

Kardashian captioned her post “Statistics” and attached data from a study by the Cato Institute on the chances of dying at the hands of a foreign-born terrorist.

Kardashian’s tweet notes that more Americans are killed each year by “falling out of bed,” “armed toddlers,” “lawnmowers,” and “lightning” than Islamic jihadist immigrants.

Some Twitter users admired Kardashian’s political post.

JUST👏🏼 CUZ 👏🏼KANYE 👏🏼SUPPORTS👏🏼 TRUMP👏🏼 THAT 👏🏼DONT👏🏼 MEAN 👏🏼KIM 👏🏼THINKS👏🏼 THE 👏🏼SAME👏🏼 AS 👏🏼KANYE 👏🏼SHE 👏🏼GOT 👏🏼HER 👏🏼OWN 👏🏼BELIEFS 👏🏼FAM — ️ (@zustinsneymar) January 29, 2017



Story continues below I am retweeting @KimKardashian because she is a more compassionate and rational person than the president of the United States https://t.co/wnjdX0Lbgh — Alan Cumming (@Alancumming) January 29, 2017

I NEVER thought I'd say this, but GO @KimKardashian! https://t.co/uVXEZ96Uf6 — Timothy Caulfield (@CaulfieldTim) January 30, 2017

This is important. Thank you @KimKardashian for using your platform to influence your (nearly 50million!) followers to Stay Awake & Educated https://t.co/YXM8s9XNsh — Phoebe Tonkin (@1PhoebeJTonkin) January 29, 2017

@KimKardashian well done Kim use your fame and reach-fight the good fight..proud of you kid #WeAreAllMuslimNow — mark fleischmann (@fleischster) January 29, 2017

.@KimKardashian is more in touch with reality than Trump — Dani Deahl (@danideahl) January 29, 2017

READ MORE: SAG awards offer sharp comments on Donald Trump’s immigration policy

Other people on Twitter were quick to point out that Kardashian’s husband, Kanye West, just made a visit to Trump Tower and met with now-president Trump.

.@KimKardashian doesn't your husband support this psycho? — Zach Tutor (@SupersonicArt) January 29, 2017

I swear, a whole 5mins ago your husband publicly supported Trump with a visit to 5th Ave @KimKardashian. Christ. — Ciara Ahern (@Ciara_Ahern) January 29, 2017

.@KimKardashian does your trump-supporting spouse like the executive order or nah — Asawin Suebsaeng (@swin24) January 29, 2017

"Kim Kardashian challenges Trump's 'muslim ban' with statistics" wait…i thought her husband was a rabid trumpster now? — big blue 👓 (@brodinsons) January 30, 2017

Can't relate to anything Kim Kardashian has to say about Trump, her husband was meeting with the man to discuss things. Lol — Elliott Payne (@sirpeezy) January 30, 2017

Can she shut up her husband is a trumpie ⚡️ “Kim Kardashian challenges Trump's 'muslim ban' with statistics”https://t.co/VBGW8cANfp — 🌹a (@arianasotter) January 30, 2017

READ MORE: Kanye West pays visit to Donald Trump at Trump Tower

Kardashian’s husband requested a meeting with Trump in December before he took office, and also confirmed the reason for the meeting.

I wanted to meet with Trump today to discuss multicultural issues. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) December 13, 2016

These issues included bullying, supporting teachers, modernizing curriculums, and violence in Chicago. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) December 13, 2016

These issues included bullying, supporting teachers, modernizing curriculums, and violence in Chicago. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) December 13, 2016

“We’re just friends, just friends,” Trump said after the meeting. “He’s a good man. Long time. We’ve been friends for a long time. Life, we were discussing.”

READ MORE: ‘Big Bang Theory’ star Mayim Bialik, Madeleine Albright promise to join Trump’s Muslim list

Kardashian is one of many celebrities who’ve joined the growing list of people speaking out against Trump’s travel ban.

Ashton Kutcher opened Sunday’s SAG Awards ceremony by welcoming everyone watching at home and then saying angrily, “… and everyone in airports that belong in my America.” Kutcher’s reference to immigration restrictions imposed by Trump drew thunderous applause. (Kutcher’s wife, Mila Kunis, came to the U.S. under refugee status.)

Comedy actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus mixed comedy and seriousness in her acceptance speech on Sunday, joking about the Russians interfering in the award voting. She then became serious, saying her father fled Nazi-occupied France. She called the immigration restrictions imposed by Trump a “blemish” on American history.

WATCH BELOW: Julia Louis-Dreyfus calls Trump’s immigrant ban ‘a blemish and un-American’ in SAG Awards speech

READ MORE: #UnitedAgainstHate: More than 100 celebrities unite to stop Donald Trump

Scandal actress Kerry Washington took to Instagram to reveal that she’ll be wearing a safety pin on her arm to stand in solidarity with immigrants and refugees affected by Trump’s recent executive actions.

“I’ll be wearing one of these tonight. On my arm. To show solidarity. We will not stop fighting for our safety & the safety of our fellow citizens and human beings. #NoBanNoWall #safetypin”

I'll be wearing one of these tonight. On my arm. To show solidarity. We will not stop fighting for our safety & the safety of our fellow citizens and human beings. #NoBanNoWall #safetypin A photo posted by Kerry Washington (@kerrywashington) on Jan 29, 2017 at 4:04pm PST

Trump’s executive order, titled “Protection Of The Nation From Foreign Terrorist Entry Into The United States,” closes the U.S. borders for four months. For 90 days, visas will also not be issued to nationals from several Muslim countries — Syria, Iraq, Sudan, Libya, Somalia, Yemen and Iran. This ban would apply to anyone from those countries visiting the U.S., not just people seeking asylum or looking to emigrate.