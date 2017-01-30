Kim Kardashian responds to Trump’s travel ban with ‘statistics’

On Friday, President Donald Trump signed an executive order banning immigrants from seven majority-Muslim nations from legally entering the United States.
The next day, reality star Kim Kardashian responded by posting a graphic to Twitter showing the number of Americans killed annually by varying or random circumstances.
The fatal injury report said that two people are killed by Islamic jihadist immigrants each year, compared to the 11,737 individuals killed by another American’s gun.
Kardashian captioned her post “Statistics” and attached data from a study by the Cato Institute on the chances of dying at the hands of a foreign-born terrorist.
Kardashian’s tweet notes that more Americans are killed each year by “falling out of bed,” “armed toddlers,” “lawnmowers,” and “lightning” than Islamic jihadist immigrants.
Some Twitter users admired Kardashian’s political post.
Other people on Twitter were quick to point out that Kardashian’s husband, Kanye West, just made a visit to Trump Tower and met with now-president Trump.
Kardashian’s husband requested a meeting with Trump in December before he took office, and also confirmed the reason for the meeting.
“We’re just friends, just friends,” Trump said after the meeting. “He’s a good man. Long time. We’ve been friends for a long time. Life, we were discussing.”
Kardashian is one of many celebrities who’ve joined the growing list of people speaking out against Trump’s travel ban.
Ashton Kutcher opened Sunday’s SAG Awards ceremony by welcoming everyone watching at home and then saying angrily, “… and everyone in airports that belong in my America.” Kutcher’s reference to immigration restrictions imposed by Trump drew thunderous applause. (Kutcher’s wife, Mila Kunis, came to the U.S. under refugee status.)
Comedy actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus mixed comedy and seriousness in her acceptance speech on Sunday, joking about the Russians interfering in the award voting. She then became serious, saying her father fled Nazi-occupied France. She called the immigration restrictions imposed by Trump a “blemish” on American history.
Scandal actress Kerry Washington took to Instagram to reveal that she’ll be wearing a safety pin on her arm to stand in solidarity with immigrants and refugees affected by Trump’s recent executive actions.
“I’ll be wearing one of these tonight. On my arm. To show solidarity. We will not stop fighting for our safety & the safety of our fellow citizens and human beings. #NoBanNoWall #safetypin”
Trump’s executive order, titled “Protection Of The Nation From Foreign Terrorist Entry Into The United States,” closes the U.S. borders for four months. For 90 days, visas will also not be issued to nationals from several Muslim countries — Syria, Iraq, Sudan, Libya, Somalia, Yemen and Iran. This ban would apply to anyone from those countries visiting the U.S., not just people seeking asylum or looking to emigrate.Follow @KatieScottNews
