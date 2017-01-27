‘Big Bang Theory’ star Mayim Bialik, Madeleine Albright promise to join Trump’s Muslim registry

Mayim Bialik, star of hit sitcom The Big Bang Theory, is not a Muslim. Neither is former U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright.

However, the women — who are both Jewish — have come forward to vow that if President Donald Trump carries through with his campaign promise to create a federal registry of U.S. Muslims, they’ll register as Muslims in solidarity.

Bialik tweeted on Wednesday.

I'm Jewish. I stand ready to register as a Muslim in #solidarity if it comes to that. — Mayim Bialik (@missmayim) January 25, 2017

Albright, a Democrat who served in the Clinton administration and an outspoken critic of Trump’s policies, also promised to join Trump’s registry:

I was raised Catholic, became Episcopalian & found out later my family was Jewish. I stand ready to register as Muslim in #solidarity. Story continues below — Madeleine Albright (@madeleine) January 25, 2017

Back in December 2015, Trump called for “a complete shutdown of Muslims entering the United States until our country’s representatives can figure out what is going on.” Now that he’s been sworn in, the president is reportedly considering a temporary ban on refugees from countries such as Iraq, Iran, Syria, Yemen, Sudan, Libya and Somalia, where Muslims compose the majority of the population.

In June 2016, Trump softened his anti-rhetoric slightly but still promised to “suspend” immigration from predominantly Muslim nations. “When I am elected, I will suspend immigration from areas of the world when there is a proven history of terrorism against the United States, Europe or our allies, until we understand how to end these threats,” Trump said in a campaign speech.

Shortly after the election in November, Trump confirmed plans for a Muslim registry. When a reporter asked whether all Muslims will be forced to register, Trump replied, “They have to be. They have to be.”

Albright and Bialik echo the words of feminist activist Gloria Steinem — who is also Jewish — during her speech at Saturday’s Women’s March on Washington.

“If you force Muslims to register, we will all register as Muslims,” Steinem said in her speech. “So don’t try to divide us. Do not try to divide us.”