January 30, 2017 10:14 am

‘Big Bang Theory’ actor Simon Helberg protests Trump travel ban at SAG Awards

Katie Scott By National Online Journalist, Smart Living & Entertainment  Global News

Actors Simon Helberg and Jocelyn Towne attend the 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Expo Hall on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
The Big Bang Theory actor Simon Helberg and his wife Jocelyn Towne made a statement at the 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Helberg held up a sign that read “Refugees Welcome,” and his wife wrote “Let them in” across her chest.

The pair posed together on the red carpet with their signs, protesting the travel ban that President Donald Trump put in place, banning refugees of seven Muslim-majority nations from entering the United States.

Helberg and Towne were the first couple to address the ban on the red carpet during the 2017 SAG Awards.

The duo received praise from Mayim Bialik, who also stars on the hit sitcom.

Bialik came forward last week to vow that if Trump carries through with his campaign promise to create a federal registry of U.S. Muslims, she’ll register as Muslim in solidarity. The actress — who is Jewish — tweeted her vow last Wednesday.

Helberg has been a frequent Trump critic on Twitter.

Big Bang Theory was nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series.

Ashton Kutcher opened Sunday’s SAG Awards ceremony by welcoming everyone watching at home and then saying angrily, “… and everyone in airports that belong in my America.” Kutcher’s reference to immigration restrictions imposed by Trump drew thunderous applause. (Kutcher’s wife, Mila Kunis, came to the U.S. under refugee status.)

Celebrities have been speaking out against Trump after he signed the executive order that effectively banned dozens of refugees from Syria, Iraq and other banned countries. Many people were detained at U.S. airports over the weekend, spurring mass protests in major cities and airports.

