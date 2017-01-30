‘Big Bang Theory’ actor Simon Helberg protests Trump travel ban at SAG Awards

The Big Bang Theory actor Simon Helberg and his wife Jocelyn Towne made a statement at the 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Helberg held up a sign that read “Refugees Welcome,” and his wife wrote “Let them in” across her chest.

The pair posed together on the red carpet with their signs, protesting the travel ban that President Donald Trump put in place, banning refugees of seven Muslim-majority nations from entering the United States.

READ MORE: SAG awards offer sharp comments on Donald Trump’s travel policy

Helberg and Towne were the first couple to address the ban on the red carpet during the 2017 SAG Awards.

The duo received praise from Mayim Bialik, who also stars on the hit sitcom.

Bialik came forward last week to vow that if Trump carries through with his campaign promise to create a federal registry of U.S. Muslims, she’ll register as Muslim in solidarity. The actress — who is Jewish — tweeted her vow last Wednesday.

I'm Jewish. I stand ready to register as a Muslim in #solidarity if it comes to that. — Mayim Bialik (@missmayim) January 25, 2017

READ MORE: ‘Big Bang Theory’ star Mayim Bialik, Madeleine Albright promise to join Trump’s Muslim registry

Helberg has been a frequent Trump critic on Twitter.

cool just go on instinct I'm sure there's not much to this whole president thing oh my god help https://t.co/uqnX4BatOq — Simon Helberg (@simonhelberg) December 11, 2016

We are poised to witness the highest level of corruption and greatest threat to national security in US history. https://t.co/V0iyJa16DR — Simon Helberg (@simonhelberg) November 20, 2016

READ MORE: Kal Penn crowdfunding campaign for refugees raises almost $250,000 in 24 hours

Big Bang Theory was nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series.

Ashton Kutcher opened Sunday’s SAG Awards ceremony by welcoming everyone watching at home and then saying angrily, “… and everyone in airports that belong in my America.” Kutcher’s reference to immigration restrictions imposed by Trump drew thunderous applause. (Kutcher’s wife, Mila Kunis, came to the U.S. under refugee status.)

Celebrities have been speaking out against Trump after he signed the executive order that effectively banned dozens of refugees from Syria, Iraq and other banned countries. Many people were detained at U.S. airports over the weekend, spurring mass protests in major cities and airports.