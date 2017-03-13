Kim Kardashian reveals Paris robbery details: ‘I saw the gun clear as day’

Kim Kardashian has opened up about being held at gunpoint during a jewelry heist in Paris last year.

On Sunday, Keeping Up with the Kardashians (KUWTK) viewers finally learned some of the horrific details of Kardashian’s Paris robbery, from the reality star’s own mouth.

Kardashian was held at gunpoint by masked men, who stole jewelry worth millions of dollars from her last October.

“They ask for money. I said, ‘I don’t have any money,'” she recalls in an interview for her family’s reality series. “They dragged me out to the hallway, on top of the stairs.”

“That’s when I saw the gun clear as day. I was kind of looking at the gun. Looking down back at the stairs.”

The 36-year-old mother, overcome with emotion, describes the incident to her sisters Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian.

“I was like, I have a split-second in my mind to make this quick decision,” Kardashian reveals to her siblings. “Am I going to run down the stairs and like, either be shot in the back – it makes me so upset to think about it.”

“But, either they’re going to shoot me in the back, or if I make it and they don’t, if the elevator does not open in time, or the stairs are locked, then like I’m f**ked. There’s no way out.”

Kardashian’s mother, Kris Jenner, previously stated that she felt filming KUWTK was therapeutic for her daughter, as she was able to properly explain to her family what had happened.

“When we started filming again and getting up and running, you know obviously Kim was around because we all practically live together on the street,” Jenner said. “And we started filming and what was coming out of that was very therapeutic for her, I think. To just explain to us and walk us through.”

She added: “She just thinks that it might bring some awareness.”

Jenner also admitted she finds it difficult to watch the show footage of her daughter discussing her traumatic experience.

“I was watching it and I was bawling — bawling when I saw it,” Jenner revealed. “And I just saw some of it. I couldn’t even watch the whole thing it was so upsetting. It was such an upsetting time and something so awful happened to somebody you love so much. And it’s just like it chokes me up every time to think about it.”

“No one can get through the first few minutes without getting hysterical. Like, I get choked up just thinking about it and talking about it. But its remarkable to listen to her tell the story and she does that … moment by moment.”

As of January, 10 people had been charged for the alleged crime.

Police said the thieves stole a jewelry box containing valuables worth 6 million euros, as well as a ring worth 4 million euros.

The suspects ranged in age from 23 to 72, and included several known for prior robberies and other crimes, according to a police document seen by The Associated Press.

A police report published in French newspaper Le Journal du Dimanche, also in January, included Kardashian’s statement to police, which she gave hours after the robbery occurred.

“They (caught) me and took me to the lobby. I was in a bathrobe, naked underneath,” she said. “Then we went in the room again and they pushed me on the bed… They strapped me with plastic cables… taped my mouth and my legs. They carried me in my bathroom, specifically in my bathtub.”

After the episode aired, many fans took to Twitter to reveal that they found it hard to watch her talk about the details.

Season 13 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians premiered on March 12.

—With files from The Associated Press