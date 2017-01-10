Kim Kardashian Paris robbery: Investigators suspect an ‘inside job’

The investigation into the Kim Kardashian West Paris robbery — a theft of more than $10 million worth of jewelry — took an interesting turn on Tuesday.

Investigators have started to focus on the case as a possible inside job after taking her chauffeur (on the night of the robbery) and his brother into custody.

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian sues online media outlet over claims she faked Paris robbery

Three Paris officials, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss the ongoing investigation, confirmed the arrest of the driver and his younger brother among 17 people taken into custody. Michael Madar, 40, and Gary Madar, 27, worked for the same livery company, according to two of the officials.

WATCH BELOW: Suspects arrested in Kim Kardashian robbery

The suspects ranged in age from 23 to 72, and included several known for prior robberies and other crimes, according to a police document seen by The Associated Press.

The officials would not elaborate on how they believe the theft was planned. Kardashian’s bodyguard was gone for the night, and the robbers forced their way into the private apartment where she was staying, tied her up and made off with the jewelry.

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian discusses Paris robbery in new KUWTK promo: ‘They were going to shoot me in the back’

Earlier this month, Kardashian broke her silence on the robbery in a teaser for her family’s reality show, telling two of her sisters her thoughts at the time: “They’re going to shoot me in the back. There’s no way out.”

Kardashian was bound and gagged last October in Paris after being held at gunpoint inside her hotel room. She has shied away from the spotlight since the incident, slowly making her way back in the last few weeks.

Media reports said police tracked down the suspects through DNA evidence found at the residence. The official said many of them were already well known for robbery and other crimes.

WATCH BELOW: The latest on Kim Kardashian

A spokeswoman for the reality star said she had no comment after Monday’s arrests.

Kardashian’s popular reality show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, returns in March 2017.

With files from The Associated Press and ET Canada