Kim Kardashian discusses Paris robbery in new KUWTK promo: ‘They were going to shoot me in the back’

In a new promo for E!’s Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian breaks her silence for the first time on her Paris robbery.

In the spot, a solemn Kardashian reveals to her sisters Khloe and Kourtney how she felt during the entire ordeal. A tearful and visibly shaken Kim recalls the horrific incident that happened in October last year. “They’re going to shoot me in the back. There’s no way out. It makes me so upset to think about it,” she remembers.

She was bound and gagged last October in Paris after being held at gunpoint inside her hotel room. The masked men stole her jewelry and escaped. Kim has shied away from the spotlight since the incident, slowly making her way back in the last few weeks.

The promo also features Kim’s emotional reaction to the news of husband Kanye West’s hospitalization in November. West was admitted to UCLA Medical Center in November for sleep deprivation and exhaustion after cancelling his Saint Pablo tour.

“Don’t scare me, please. What’s going on?” Kim says, crying over the phone. She later explains, “I think he really needs me, and I have to get home.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns March 2017 on E!