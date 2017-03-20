Kim Kardashian claims Paris robbers were ‘following us the entire trip’

Last week’s preview for Keeping Up With the Kardashians confirmed that the show would address Kim Kardashian’s terrifying robbery in Paris, where she was reportedly tied up and held at gunpoint.

The beginning of the episode last night follows Kardashian and her family attending Paris Fashion Week, a few days before the robbery took place.

Kardashian and her family discuss where they were and what was going on when they learned about the robbery.

She theorizes there were a group of men who were following her family the entire Paris trip and admits she was Snapchatting that night, letting her followers know that everyone was going out, including her then-bodyguard Pascal Duvier and that she would be alone.

“What I think happened now after thinking about it so much is that there was probably a group of guys that were following us the entire trip. I was Snapchatting that I was home and everyone was going out.”

“They had this window of opportunity and just went for it,” she says.

She explains she was falling asleep in her room when she heard pounding on the stairs. She thought it was her sister Kourtney and her assistant Stephanie. She continued to call out “hello” without getting any response.

“Then at that moment, when there wasn’t an answer, my heart started to get really tense, like your stomach just kind of like knots up, and you’re like, ‘OK, what’s going on?'” she explained. “I knew something wasn’t quite right.”

She then tells her sisters what occurred after the armed robbers entered.

“I saw two guys holding another guy down in police uniforms, right outside of my bedroom, five feet away. So I slid off my bed and picked up my phone, and I’m like, ‘I don’t know how to call 911 in a different country.’ So I called Pascal and then the guy came in, grabbed the phone from me, and threw me on the bed. I was like, ‘This is it.’”

She says she recognized the concierge who was handcuffed holding the key to her room.

“What I heard from talking to [the concierge] afterward, they said, ‘Where’s the rapper’s wife? Let us up to her room,” she said.

“He grabbed my legs — I had no clothes on under there — and he pulled me towards him at the front of the bed and I thought, ‘OK, this is the moment he’s going to rape me,’” the 36-year-old mother said during her interview.

“I fully mentally prepped myself and he didn’t. He duct taped my legs together and then they had the gun up to me, I knew that was the moment they were totally going to shoot me in the head.”

“I just prayed Kourtney was going to have a normal life after she sees my dead body on the bed,” Kardashian revealed.

Last night’s episode also shows footage taken by Kanye West’s team on the night of the burglary. He is shown abruptly ending his set at NYC’s Meadows Festival during his performance of Heartless, after learning his wife was held at gunpoint.

Before the episode aired, Kardashian took to Twitter to explain why she decided to open up on her family’s popular reality show about her frightening experience.

She said that the incident was “life changing” and she believed it was important to share her story through her own words rather than in interviews.

The reality star also thanked her loved ones for being there for her during the difficult time.

Tonight's episode is going to be very tough for me. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 19, 2017

However, I thought it was important to share this story through my eyes & not in an interview where my own words could be twisted. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 19, 2017

I have always shared so much & I'm not going to hold back when this was probably one of the most life changing experiences for me. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 19, 2017

I would never wish this experience upon anyone,but have learned some valuable lessons &feel so blessed to be safe home w my babies & husband — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 19, 2017

To my friends, family, and loved ones I can't thank you enough for being there when I needed you the most. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 19, 2017

To the French police, thank you for your incredible hard work. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 19, 2017

Kardashian also sent out some tweets after the episode aired, to explain that she did not let the situation “diminish” her.

I took a tragic horrific experience and did not let it diminish me, rather grew and evolved and allowed the experience to teach me. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 20, 2017

I can say I've become so much better because of it….thank you for allowing me to share my story tonight #KUWTK — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 20, 2017

As of January, 10 people had been charged in connection with the incident.

Police said the thieves stole a jewelry box containing valuables worth €6 million, as well as a ring worth €4 million.

The suspects ranged in age from 23 to 72, and included several known for prior robberies and other crimes, according to a police document seen by The Associated Press.

A police report published in French newspaper Le Journal du Dimanche, also in January, included Kardashian’s statement to police, which she gave hours after the robbery occurred.

“They (caught) me and took me to the lobby. I was in a bathrobe, naked underneath,” she said. “Then we went in the room again and they pushed me on the bed … They strapped me with plastic cables … taped my mouth and my legs. They carried me in my bathroom, specifically in my bathtub.”

With files from The Associated Press