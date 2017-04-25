Jake Harris of ‘Deadliest Catch’ arrested for car theft, drug possession

Former Deadliest Catch star Jake Harris has been arrested in Phoenix and charged with vehicle theft and drug possession.

Phoenix police say the 31-year-old reality TV star was released on his own recognizance Monday after his initial court appearance. He faces a May 5 status conference.

According to court documents, Harris travelled from Washington state to Arizona with a female companion and was staying at a Phoenix hotel.

The unidentified woman called police Saturday to say Harris took her vehicle without her permission while she slept.

He was found at a gas station and told police he was getting breakfast for himself and the woman.

Police say they recovered a bag of Xanax pills and some crystal methamphetamine.

Last November, Harris was badly injured after he was “jumped” by two people and beaten severely. He was in the intensive care unit at Providence Hospital in Washington.

His brother, Josh Harris, took to Facebook Live to explain the incident and revealed that his brother suffered a “cracked skull” and additional brain trauma.

Jake was allegedly beaten, thrown out of a moving vehicle and left on the side of the highway, though local police can only confirm that Jake was found on the side of the road after a passerby called 911.

Once the police arrived at the scene, Jake apparently refused to file a police report and didn’t want to go to the hospital. His injuries ended up being too severe, and he had no choice but to seek medical help.

The Deadliest Catch has chronicled Jake Harris’ past drug abuse and addiction problems.

Deadliest Catch is a Discovery Channel documentary television series that portrays the real life events aboard fishing vessels.

—With files from The Associated Press and Chris Jancelewicz