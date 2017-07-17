Special air quality statement for parts of Saskatchewan
Smoke from the B.C. wildfires is affecting air quality in parts of Saskatchewan.
Environment Canada issued a special air quality statement Monday for Saskatoon and the surrounding area, and for the southwest corner of the province.
Officials said high levels of air pollution have developed and smoke plumes moving over portions of Saskatchewan have deteriorated air quality.
People could experience symptoms such as increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath. Children, seniors and people with cardiovascular or lung disease, such as asthma, are especially at risk.
Officials also said there is also a risk for homes that are not air conditioned.
They said to ensure houses don’t get too warm if windows and doors are kept closed to keep smoke out as exposure to too much heat can also result in illness.
Special air quality statement for:
- Saskatoon
- Leader – Gull Lake
- Swift Current – Herbert – Cabri – Kyle – Lucky Lake
- Shaunavon – Maple Creek – Val Marie – Cypress Hills
- Moose Jaw – Pense – Central Butte – Craik
- Assiniboia – Gravelbourg – Coronach
- Martensville – Warman – Rosthern – Delisle – Wakaw
- Outlook – Watrous – Hanley – Imperial – Dinsmore
- Kindersley – Rosetown – Biggar – Wilkie – Macklin
