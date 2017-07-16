Air quality advisory issued for Calgary by AHS Sunday

Alberta Health Services issued an air quality advisory as a precaution for the Calgary area Sunday and it could last weeks.

AHS said air quality is expected to be variable across much of Calgary due to the wildfires burning in British Columbia.

Residents and visitors in the Calgary area are advised “to be aware of air conditions and take precautions against potential health concerns that can be associated with smoky air conditions.”

READ MORE: Areas of Kootenay and Banff national parks closed due to wildfire

AHS stated that “although minor smoke conditions do not typically cause health concerns in healthy individuals, if smoke conditions become more severe, even healthy individuals may experience temporary irritation of eyes and throat, and possibly shortness of breath.”

If you can taste and/or smell smoke in the air:

• Monitor your symptoms.

• Minimize physical activity outdoors.

• Remain indoors with windows, doors and air circulation fans/vents closed.

• If you drive to another location, keep windows and vents closed. Run your car fan on re-circulate mode to avoid drawing in outdoor air.

AHS said people with with respiratory conditions such as COPD and asthma or existing cardiovascular conditions such as angina, previous heart attack and congestive heart failure, may notice a worsening of symptoms in smoky air conditions.

READ MORE: Edmonton’s air quality reached high risk Sunday afternoon

For up-to-date information on the air quality across the province, visit Alberta Health’s website.

If anyone experiences worsening of symptoms they’re advised to contact their physicians or call Health Link.

Air quality is expected to be variable, so the advisory will remain in effect until further notice, according to AHS.

To see a radar map of the smoke forecast, visit Alberta Wildfire’s website.

Want your weather on the go? Download the Global News Skytracker weather app for IOS and Android.