Areas of Kootenay and Banff National Parks closed due to wildfire

Portions of Kootenay National Park and Banff National Park are closed to the public due to a nearby wildfire.

Parks Canada said Saturday afternoon that a wildfire in the Verdant Creek area of Kootenay National Park forced the closure.

Areas closed to the public include:

The area east of Highway 93S (Kootenay Parkway) from the Verdant Creek Trail to the Simpson River Trail to the height of land on Haiduk Peak. This includes the closure of the Whistling Valley Trail, Pharoah Creek Trail and all trails in the Egypt Lake and Healy Pass Area, including the Healy Pass Trail.

The closure extends to the eastern boundary of Kootenay National Park from the Simpson River to the boundary of Banff National Park including the Simpson Pass Trail. (See map below).

“Visitor safety is a priority for Parks Canada and this closure has been implemented to ensure public safety and visitors are prohibited from entering the area until further notice,” read a notice on the Parks Canada website Saturday afternoon.

Anyone with backcountry reservations in the closed area is asked to phone 403-762-1556 or visit a Parks Canada Visitor Centre for more information.

The following areas were closed as of 2 p.m. Saturday.

Calls to Parks Canada and Alberta Wildfire for more information on the wildfire were not immediately returned Saturday afternoon.