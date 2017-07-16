Edmonton’s air quality reached high risk Sunday afternoon

Edmonton’s Air Quality Health Index (AQHI) was at a 7 on Sunday afternoon, which is on the high risk end of the scale.

The AQHI hovered between 2 and 3 throughout much of the day Sunday, but jumped in the early afternoon as smoke from the B.C. wildfires began moving into the region.

Shortly before 5 p.m., the AQHI was lowered to 4 in Edmonton, which is on the moderate area of the scale.

Alberta Health measures the AQHI on a scale of 1 to 10. The higher the number, the greater the health risk.

With Edmonton’s risk Sunday, health officials recommended reducing or rescheduling strenuous outdoor activities if you start to cough or have throat irritation. Children and seniors in particular were asked to take it easy.

Smoke from wildfires in British Columbia is drifting into the province. Check current smoke forecasts here: https://t.co/sY8Iv3FlCN pic.twitter.com/hmVX6I6KTo — Alberta Wildfire (@AlbertaWildfire) July 16, 2017

A number of wildfires in B.C. were fuelled by strong winds Saturday, which led to a number of new evacuation orders. Nearly 37,000 people have been displaced by the fires.

On Sunday, there were 160 wildfires burning across B.C.

For up-to-date information on the air quality across the province, visit Alberta Health’s website.

To see a radar map of the smoke forecast, visit Alberta Wildfire’s website.

