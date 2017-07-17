Calgary police investigate if shots were fired in Taradale
A A
Calgary police are investigating if a shooting occurred in the community of Taradale on Sunday.
Officers said they were called to Tararidge Court N.E. just before midnight for reports of several people with guns.
Police said Monday the investigation is in the preliminary stages but no shell casings had been located and no injuries were reported.
Police are in the process of speaking with witnesses to get more details on what exactly may have happened.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.