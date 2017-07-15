Recipe: La Canaria Cocktail

Café Medina bar manager Marc Slingsby-Jones makes two drinks – ‘Ipanema’ and ‘La Canaria’ – ahead of the Pride Crawl Fundraiser for Dr. Peter AIDS Foundation.

La Canaria

Ingredients

1 oz reposado tequila

1 oz passion fruit syrup

1 bottle of Four Winds Sour Weisse beer

Vanilla salt

Cucumber & mint

Method

1. Combine juice of half a passion fruit with 3/4 oz simple syrup. Set aside to use as passion fruit syrup for your cocktail.

2. Salt the rim of a rocks glass with vanilla salt.

3. In a cocktail shaker, combine tequila and passion fruit syrup and shake.

4. Pour the mixture into your rocks glass over ice.

5. Top with beer and garnish with mint and cucumber before serving.

Ipanema

Ingredients

½ oz cachaca

½ oz cointreau

¾ oz fresh lime juice

½ oz simple syrup

3 drops rosewater

1 egg white

1 bird’s eye chili

4 fresh mint leaves

rose petals and lime to garnish

Method

1. Add all liquids and the egg white to a cocktail shaker and dry shake.

2. Add chili, mint and ice to shaker and shake hard.

3. Double strain the mixture into a chilled coupe glass.

4. Garnish with lime on top and delicately placed rose petals.

