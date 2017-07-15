Global BC recipes
July 15, 2017 4:11 pm
Updated: July 15, 2017 4:12 pm

Recipe: La Canaria Cocktail

By Staff Global News

Sat, Jul 15: More than 45 restaurants and bars around Vancouver are presenting a special Pride-themed cocktail as part of the Pride Crawl that runs until August 6th. The fundraiser supports the Dr. Peter AIDS Foundation, a facility in Vancouver's West End that provides services for British Columbians who face poverty, homelessness, mental illness, addictions and social isolation. Café Medina Bar Manager Marc Slingsby-Jones presents two of his restaurant's offerings that will be available.

A A

Café Medina bar manager Marc Slingsby-Jones makes two drinks – ‘Ipanema’ and ‘La Canaria’ – ahead of the Pride Crawl Fundraiser for Dr. Peter AIDS Foundation.

La Canaria

Ingredients

1 oz reposado tequila
1 oz passion fruit syrup
1 bottle of Four Winds Sour Weisse beer
Vanilla salt
Cucumber & mint

Method

Story continues below

1. Combine juice of half a passion fruit with 3/4 oz simple syrup. Set aside to use as passion fruit syrup for your cocktail.
2. Salt the rim of a rocks glass with vanilla salt.
3. In a cocktail shaker, combine tequila and passion fruit syrup and shake.
4. Pour the mixture into your rocks glass over ice.
5. Top with beer and garnish with mint and cucumber before serving.

Ipanema

Ingredients

½ oz cachaca
½ oz cointreau
¾ oz fresh lime juice
½ oz simple syrup
3 drops rosewater
1 egg white
1 bird’s eye chili
4 fresh mint leaves
rose petals and lime to garnish

Method

1. Add all liquids and the egg white to a cocktail shaker and dry shake.
2. Add chili, mint and ice to shaker and shake hard.
3. Double strain the mixture into a chilled coupe glass.
4. Garnish with lime on top and delicately placed rose petals.

More Global BC recipes are available here.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Cafe Medina
Global BC recipes
Recipes

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News