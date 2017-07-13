Shia LaBeouf apologizes after police body cam video surfaces

WARNING: This story contains graphic language.

Shia LaBeouf apologized Wednesday for his behaviour during his arrest in Georgia Saturday for public drunkenness.

The actor wrote in a statement posted on Twitter Wednesday that he has been publicly struggling with addiction for “far too long.” He called his behaviour a new low and attributed it in part to his complete disrespect for authority.

“I am deeply ashamed of my behaviour and make no excuses for it,” LaBeouf wrote on Twitter.

“My outright disrespect for authority is problematic, to say the least, and completely destructive to say the worst,” LaBeouf, 31, wrote. “It is a new low. A low I hope is bottom. I have been struggling with addiction publicly for far too long, and I am actively taking steps toward securing my sobriety and hope I can be forgiven for my mistakes.”

The statement, which was confirmed as legitimate by LaBeouf’s publicist, asked for forgiveness and said the actor was taking steps to get sober. He did not elaborate.

LaBeouf’s apology came hours after a body cam video was posted online. The video was taken while the actor was being booked when he accused police of being racist and told an officer he was going to hell. The actor made several other profane remarks before being released on US$7,000 bond on charges including public drunkenness, obstruction and disorderly conduct, according to the Associated Press.

Police say LaBeouf asked a bystander for a cigarette and when he was refused, he became disorderly, “using profanities and vulgar language in front of the women and children present.”

When the actor was told to leave, police say he refused and became aggressive toward an officer. Police say he ran to a nearby hotel to avoid arrest.

In the video LaBeouf says that he’s a “taxpaying American” and “I have rights.” LaBeouf also says, “I’m an American. You’ve got me in my hotel, arresting me in my hotel, for doing what, sir? You really got these cuffs on me heavy, bro.”

He also makes reference to U.S. President Donald Trump. “You got a president that don’t give a sh** about you, and you’re stuck in a police force that don’t give a f*** about you, so you want to arrest white people who give a f***, who ask for cigarettes?” LaBeouf tells one of the officers.

He continues: “I came up trying to be nice you stupid b****. I came up to you asking for a cigarette, you dumb f***. Why would I ask for a cigarette if I was racist? You stupid b****. I was asking for a cigarette, you said ‘no.’ I said, ‘word.’ And then you arrested me, you dumb f***.”

“They got cameras everywhere you dummy. I got more millionaire lawyers than you know what to do with, you stupid b****. I’m from it, you dummy!” LaBeouf says.

LaBeouf is in the Savannah area filming his new movie, The Peanut Butter Falcon.

