Shia LaBeouf’s anti-Trump exhibit is being shut down

Shia LaBeouf’s controversial anti-Trump exhibit is being cancelled, the Museum of the Moving Image in Queens, New York, confirmed on Friday.

According to a statement released by the institution, the exhibit turned into a “flashpoint of violence” between pro- and anti-Trump protestors. “The installation created a serious and ongoing public safety hazard for the museum, its visitors, its staff, local residents, and businesses. While the installation began constructively, it deteriorated markedly after one of the artists was arrested at the site of the installation and ultimately necessitated this action.”

Clashes on the site have since led to “numerous arrests,” which forced the museum to hire 24/7 police protection.

According to PageSix, community leaders and neighbours were forced to file several complaints about visitors loitering and urinating in the neighbourhood. “The concern is the quality of life. There’s action going on during unacceptable hours. The museum needs to find a way to make the project better for everyone involved,” community board manager Florence Koulouris told the New York Post.

LaBeouf himself was arrested by police back in January for taking part in a scuffle.

He was also involved in an aggressive situation where he shut down a man who appeared to be reciting white supremacist rhetoric at the actor’s project in New York.

An unidentified man walked up to the camera and referred to the numbers 14 and 88, which are associated with white supremacist slogans.

LaBeouf and the rest of the crowd repeatedly chanted “He will not divide us,” and the man circled back and appeared to recite a white supremacist slogan. The American Honey actor immediately confronted the man by shouting the project’s mantra in his face.

LaBeouf took to Twitter Friday morning to respond to the museum after the announcement. “#HEWILLNOTDIVIDEUS,” he wrote alongside a photo of the website’s live stream image.

#HEWILLNOTDIVIDEUS pic.twitter.com/NMarcz85NB — Shia LaBeouf (@thecampaignbook) February 10, 2017 The live stream website is now a static screen that says, “The Museum has abandoned us.”

The exhibit first opened on U.S. President Donald Trump’s inauguration day (January 20) and was expected to run the duration of his presidency.

