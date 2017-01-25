Shia LaBeouf shuts down alleged white supremacist who interrupts anti-Trump livestream

Shia LaBeouf shut down a man who appeared to be reciting white supremacist rhetoric at the actor’s He Will Not Divide Us project in New York.

LaBeouf launched the project on the day of Donald Trump’s inauguration. The project is streaming continuously from a camera set up outside of the Museum of the Moving Image.

For the duration of Trump’s presidency, the camera is to remain open to the public and participants are encouraged to say the mantra, “He will not divide us.”

Just days into his live streaming anti-Trump protest, an unidentified man can be seen and heard walking up to the camera and referring to the numbers 14 and 88, which are associated with white supremacist slogans.

LaBeouf and the rest of the crowd repeatedly chant “He will not divide us,” and the man circles back and appears to recite a white supremacist slogan. The American Honey actor immediately confronts the man by shouting the project’s mantra in his face.

The clip from a live stream was posted to the He Will Not Divide Us Twitter page accompanied by, “White supremacist yells into the camera and Shia LaBeouf shuts him down. This has been a very interesting live stream.”

Aside from LaBeouf, actor Jaden Smith also participated in the project. After appearing on the live stream in person last week, he later reappeared on FaceTime, chanting, “He will not divide us.”

he has been there for 4 hours straight screaming "he will not devide us" i love my activist fave pic.twitter.com/fbmEx5wKAi — prefna ✨ (@normoneyaf) January 20, 2017

Actor Jon Voight has accused LaBeouf of treason for protesting against Trump.

“When you see the young people like Shia LaBeouf and Miley Cyrus, they have a lot of followers, young people are looking at them and what are they teaching?” Voight told TMZ.

“They’re teaching treason, they’re teaching going up against the government, not accepting the will of the people on this presidency and it’s a very sad day when I see this.”

“It’s a very sad thing for me to witness what they’re doing,” he added. “They have a huge amount of influence. This marching against the government and against the president is very serious.”

According to LaBeouf and his collaborators, the project is intended as “a show of resistance or insistence, opposition or optimism, guided by the spirit of each individual participant and the community.”

Watch the clip from the live stream clip above.