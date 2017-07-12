Body cam video catches Shia LaBeouf ranting, swearing at arresting police

WARNING: This story contains graphic language.

Shia LaBeouf was arrested by Savannah, Georgia police in a hotel lobby early Saturday morning.

LaBeouf was released from a Georgia jail after posting US$7,000 bond on charges including public drunkenness, obstruction and disorderly conduct, according to the Associated Press.

READ MORE: Shia LaBeouf shuts down alleged white supremacist who interrupts anti-Trump livestream

Police say LaBeouf asked a bystander for a cigarette and when he was refused, he became disorderly, “using profanities and vulgar language in front of the women and children present.”

When the actor was told to leave, police say he refused and became aggressive toward an officer. Police say he ran to a nearby hotel to avoid arrest.

In excerpted body cam footage shared by TMZ on Tuesday, LaBeouf is heard protesting the arrest.

READ MORE: Shia LaBeouf’s anti-Trump exhibit is being shut down

LaBeouf says that he’s a “tax-paying American” and “I have rights.” LaBeouf also says, “I’m an American. You’ve got me in my hotel, arresting me in my hotel, for doing what, sir? You really got these cuffs on me heavy, bro.”

When LaBeouf is inside the police car he is heard making repeated requests to be taken out of the handcuffs.

An officer asks if they can talk and LaBeouf tells him “no, we can’t talk. Take these cuffs off.”

READ MORE: Shia LaBeouf charged with public intoxication in Texas

He also makes reference to U.S. President Donald Trump. “You got a president that don’t give a sh** about you, and you’re stuck in a police force that don’t give a f*** about you, so you want to arrest white people who give a f***, who ask for cigarettes?” LaBeouf tells one of the officers.

He continues: “I came up trying to be nice you stupid b****. I came up to you asking for a cigarette, you dumb f***. Why would I ask for a cigarette if I was racist? You stupid b****. I was asking for a cigarette, you said ‘no.’ I said, ‘word.’ And then you arrested me, you dumb f***.”

“They got cameras everywhere you dummy. I got more millionaire lawyers than you know what to do with, you stupid b****. I’m from it, you dummy!” LaBeouf says.

READ MORE: Shia LaBeouf kicked out of Broadway show for causing disturbance

This isn’t LaBeouf’s first arrest this year. In January, he was arrested during a scuffle at his He Will Not Divide Us project in New York.

LaBeouf launched the project on the day of Trump’s inauguration. The project was streaming continuously from a camera set up outside of the Museum of the Moving Image.

During another incident, just days into his live streaming anti-Trump protest, an unidentified man can be seen and heard walking up to the camera and referring to the numbers 14 and 88, which are associated with white supremacist slogans.

LaBeouf and the rest of the crowd repeatedly chanted “He will not divide us,” and the man circles back and appears to recite a white supremacist slogan. The American Honey actor immediately confronts the man by shouting the project’s mantra in his face.

READ MORE: Ashton Kutcher responds to magazine over cheating allegations

The clip from a live stream was posted to the He Will Not Divide Us Twitter page accompanied by, “White supremacist yells into the camera and Shia LaBeouf shuts him down. This has been a very interesting live stream.”

LaBeouf was later arrested for alleged assault at his anti-Trump protest.

LaBeouf is in the Savannah area filming his new movie, The Peanut Butter Falcon.

—With files from the Associated Press