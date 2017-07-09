Albertans rally to help B.C. wildfire evacuees

After the destructive fires in Fort McMurray one year ago, Albertans know all too well what their neighbours in B.C. are experiencing as they flee their homes in mandatory wildfire evacuations.

A Facebook page has been created by many of the same people that helped evacuees from Fort McMurray in 2016. It’s called BC Wildfire EVACUEE Support Group.

The group has information about what types of donations are needed, how to get help and provides countless offers of places to stay for those that have already left their homes.

Mark Hiscock is part of a group of volunteers in Fort McMurray collecting supplies for first responders, as well as evacuees in need.

“We loaded just under seven tons of supplies and collected 700 litres of fuel yesterday that were all donated from people who relate to what the people of B.C are facing now,” he said.

“It’s a sad time but also it’s a time that shows how strong people are and how kind.”

Two trucks and a trailer full of supplies arrived in B.C. Sunday morning, hoping to get as close to the fire lines as possible.

“This really hits home for the people of Fort McMurray and as we went through a very similar ordeal last year and remember how much love and support the country gave us that we’d never forget and now we’re playing it forward!”

According to another support group, Ymm Helps British Columbia Wildfires, another trailer is currently being loaded up at 140 Pearson Drive in the area of Waterways in Fort McMurray.

In Edmonton, Rosy Borkowski wanted to do her share to help as well.

She runs the Canadian Angel Network and has decided to open her garage as a donation drop off site.

Right now, Borkowski is looking for donations of items such as diapers, toilet paper, lip balms, protein shakes, eye drops, Tylenol, throat lozenges, blankets, hand sanitizer and baby formula.

But perhaps the biggest thing she’s hoping to get is a large amount of bottled water for firefighters and evacuees.

Items can be dropped off at 4515 Ave and 209 St – before noon Monday. At that point, a driver with a large trailer from Calgary will be collecting them and heading west.

