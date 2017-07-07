BC wildfires
B.C. wildfire status liveblog: blazes are burning throughout the province

Thu, Jul 6: Crews are battling a raging wildfire in the B.C. Caribou Region from the ground and from the air. Hundreds of hectares have been scorched.

B.C.’s wildfire season went into full force on Friday as blazes flared up all around the province.

There were 178 wildfires larger than 0.01 hectares around B.C. on Friday, according to the B.C. Wildfire Service.

Here are some of the most notable fires:

100 Mile House

A photo of the fire at Horse Lake near 100 Mile House, B.C.

Dave Dickie

A wildfire burning about seven kilometres west of 100 Mile House has expanded to 1,500 hectares.

The fire, whichflared up near the Gustafsen North Forest Service Road, is zero per cent contained.

Smoke is making it difficult to determine its exact size.

Ashcroft/Cache Creek

Smoke fills the sky as a wildfire burns in Ashcroft, B.C., on Friday, July 7, 2017.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Twitter, Theo Faber

An estimated 700-hectare fire is burning close to Ashcroft.

“Structures have been impacted by the fire,” according to the BC Wildfire Service, but visibility is so poor it’s difficult to determine how many structures have been affected.

A tactical evacuation is taking place; the Thompson-Nicola Regional District has coordinated an evacuation in Cache Creek and elsewhere.

Princeton

A wildfire that has prompted evacuations near Princeton, B.C.

Courtesy of Kathy Simpkins

A wildfire has flared up along Highway 5A near Princeton, forcing the evacuations of a children’s camp and 34 homes between Summers Creek Road and Dry Lake, according to the Okanagan-Similkameen Regional District.

The fire is estimated at over 200 hectares in size.

Properties subject to evacuation are located about 10 kilometres north of Princeton.

Highway 5A was closed in both directions at its junction with Highway 3.

Williams Lake

A fire burns near the Williams Lake airport.

Global News

The City of Williams Lake is on “standby” amid news of a fire that flared up near its airport.

The entirety of the Cariboo Regional District has been hit by lightning and fires there are being reported “faster than they can be written down,” according to the district’s emergency operations centre.

People have been advised to leave their properties immediately when evacuation orders are issued.

Check out our liveblog for live updates:

Sheridan Lake near 100 Mile House, yesterday and today. (Photos by viewer Sarah McPhee)

These images, sent by viewer Sarah McPhee, show Sheridan Lake near 100 Mile House yesterday and today.

Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen operations director Mark Woods tells Global News that the fire north of Princeton is more than 200 hectares in size and blowing east. It’s burning on both sides of Highway 5A, 10 kilometres north of Princeton.

An Evacuation Order has been issued for the Miocene area by the Cariboo Regional District: https://www.emergencyinfobc.gov.bc.ca/evacuation-order-miocene-area-issued-by-cariboo-regional-district-july-7-2017/

The Ashcroft hospital and Health Centre has been closed due to the impacts of the Ashcroft Reserve fire. The closure is happening in an effort to ensure the safety of all individuals, said Interior Health.

