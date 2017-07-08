2017 Calgary Stampede already breaking attendance records

Attendance records are already breaking on only day two of this year’s Calgary Stampede.

On Friday, 115,235 visited the event, up by more than 6,500 from the previous record set in 2012. On the same day in 2016, only 90,887 people attended.

“[It’s] very exciting. We are very happy about this. The weather has been perfect and also tons of things [are] going on at the park,” said Danielle Savoni, public relations manager for the Calgary Stampede.

“We went over 115,000… beating our centennial year, which was just over 108,000.”

Savoni said the cumulative attendance for 2017 so far is 152,188.

“We’re really excited about it. We hope tons of people come out even more. But for us, it’s not about the numbers. It’s about the experience,” Savoni said. “We are always making sure that everyone has the best time they possibly can, and we hope that as we go through the rest of the ten days, lots of people… hopefully have a wonderful experience as well.”​