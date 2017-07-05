Brush Fire Closes Trans-Canada Highway

A fast-moving brush fire has closed the Trans-Canada Highway near Cherry Creek, west of Kamloops.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at around 3:40 Wednesday afternoon.

It’s believed the blaze was caused by a vehicle accident.

The fire is 15 hectares and burning near homes.

B.C Forestry says the fire is being fought from the air. B.C. Forestry says it also has 47 firefighters battling the flames from the ground.

It’s not known when the highway will re-open.