Improvements coming to Preston Avenue and Taylor Street intersection

Another major intersection project is set to get underway in Saskatoon.

Work will start Thursday on improvements at Taylor Street and Preston Avenue, which will improve the safety and functionality of the intersection.

City officials said the intersection was identified as needing improvement based on a set of pre-defined criteria, including collision history and average delays.

Celene Anger, the city’s director of construction and design, said the project was planned for this time to minimize the impact on drivers and pedestrians.

“We waited until school was out for construction to start, and we’re also undertaking the work in phases so we can keep one lane of traffic open in all directions at all times,” Anger said in a release.

Among the changes planned is a dedicated left turning lane from Preston Avenue southbound onto Taylor Street, which is expected to improve traffic flow and reduce delays.

There will also be a dedicated right turning lane from Taylor Street westbound onto Preston Avenue and crosswalks will be realigned for pedestrian safety.

The island between the intersection and right turning lane from Preston Avenue southbound onto Taylor Street is being moved to create a bus bay, which will allow buses to pull out of the traffic flow when picking up and dropping off passengers.

Work is expected to take eight weeks, barring unforeseen circumstances and the weather.