2 new Saskatoon bridges on time and on budget

Two new bridges under construction in Saskatoon are on time and on budget.

At the North Commuter Parkway, crews are working on the final in-river pier.

READ MORE: Saskatoon bridge projects reach milestone

After that work will begin on the east half of the structure.

“Once the final pier is finished, the structural steel for the east half of the bridge will be installed,” Dan Willems, the city’s special project manager, said.

“Crews are also installing deck panels on the west half of the bridge.”

Upgrades are continuing on roadways in the area, including the twinning of Central Avenue and the McOrmond Drive extension.

READ MORE: Work on 2 new Saskatoon bridges continues at a rapid pace

At the Traffic Bridge, officials said all structural steel is in place and crews are currently installing a ‘sub floor’ on the structure.

“The contractor found some innovative ways to do the in-river work at the Traffic Bridge this winter … so that saves them a whole season of in-river work and takes a lot of the risk off of them,” Willems said.

“By the end of summer, all of the deck panels will be installed. The asphalt driving surface and adjacent landscaping will be completed in the summer of 2018.”

The new Traffic Bridge is slightly wider and taller to accommodate wider traffic lanes, pathways on both sides and emergency vehicles.

Officials said both projects are set to be complete by October 2018.